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Betty
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Betty (2020)
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"Betty" cast
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Dede Lovelace
Janay
Kabrina Adams
Honeybear
Nina Moran
Kirt
Ajani Russell
Indigo
Rachelle Vinberg
Camille
Raekwon Haynes
Brenn Lorenzo
Caleb Eberhardt
Edmund Donovan
Jules Lorenzo
Reza Nader
C.J. Ortiz
Katerina Tannenbaum
Tony Hawk
Alexander Cooper
Ben Sinclair
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