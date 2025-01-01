Menu
Better Call Saul quotes

Saul Goodman I'm number one on your speed dial right next to your weed dealer.
Chuck McGill Money is beside the point.
Saul Goodman Money is the point!
Kim Wexler Okay.
Saul Goodman [Saul witnesses a teenager being arrested for stealing] Say nothing, you understand? Get a lawyer! Get a lawyer.
Saul Goodman S'all good, man!
Mrs. Nguyen [repeated line to Jimmy] Cucumber water for customer only!
[repeated line]
Chuck McGill Did you ground yourself?
