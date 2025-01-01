Menu
Better Call Saul quotes
Saul Goodman
I'm number one on your speed dial right next to your weed dealer.
Chuck McGill
Money is beside the point.
Saul Goodman
Money is the point!
Kim Wexler
Okay.
Saul Goodman
[Saul witnesses a teenager being arrested for stealing] Say nothing, you understand? Get a lawyer! Get a lawyer.
Saul Goodman
S'all good, man!
Mrs. Nguyen
[repeated line to Jimmy] Cucumber water for customer only!
[repeated line]
Chuck McGill
Did you ground yourself?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bob Odenkirk
Michael McKean
Rhea Seehorn
