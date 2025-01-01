Adon
My, my, that was a long walk. First I'll feed my stomach with a sumptuous meal and then I'll have a well deserved rest.
[Adon's laughter is head, but then he is confronted by a furious General Boscogn]
Adon
Your grace! General Boscogn, what a pleasure!
Boscogn
What happened to the Black Fortress?
Adon
[nervously] Well our... enemy was so devious that even I was inferior in terms of underhanded trickery. Sir!
Boscogn
So, did you just roll over and surrender the fortress?
Adon
No sir! I deliberately withdrew and let them occupy the fort temporarily, to give us ample time too.
[Boscogn becomes angrier]
Boscogn
IMBECILE!
[Adon is startled]
Boscogn
Is your miniscule brain even incapable of recognizing the importance of that fortress?
Adon
I thought I was doing the proper thing
Boscogn
I'm warning you this is the LAST time I'll support you!
Adon
But, General Boscogn, I...
Boscogn
A warrior is NOTHING without honor! No go back and reclaim it!
Adon
Sir!
[Adon bows his head as General Boscogn walks away]
Adon
This time I shall definitely put an end to them with the secret tactics that have been passed down to the Coborlwitz family, for 500 years.