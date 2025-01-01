Menu
Berserk quotes

Griffith It is my perception that a true friend never relies on anothers dream. A person with the potential to be my true friend must be able to find his own reason for life without my help. And he should put his heart and soul into protecting his dream. He would never hesitate to fight for his dream, even against me. For me, a true friend is one who stands equal to me in all respects.
Judeau Whether it is a good dream, or a bad one for that matter, no-one likes waking up in the middle of one.
[repeated line]
Guts GRIFFITH!
Griffith Yes... Amongst the thousands of comrades... and the tens of thousands of enemies... there was only one man... you were the only one... who ever made me forget my dream. I make the offering.
Jill It was too big, too thick, too heavy and too long, it was more like a slab of iron
Griffith He so badly wanted to be a knight. I remember this boy well. When he looked at me his eyes filled with wonder as though I were a hero. Was he happy, I wonder? He died while pursuing his dream but...I think it was my dream that killed him.
Griffith Stake your lives on this fight! Our survival demands that we stake our lives on this fight! And to survive, is to be victorious!
Adon My, my, that was a long walk. First I'll feed my stomach with a sumptuous meal and then I'll have a well deserved rest.
[Adon's laughter is head, but then he is confronted by a furious General Boscogn]
Adon Your grace! General Boscogn, what a pleasure!
Boscogn What happened to the Black Fortress?
Adon [nervously] Well our... enemy was so devious that even I was inferior in terms of underhanded trickery. Sir!
Boscogn So, did you just roll over and surrender the fortress?
Adon No sir! I deliberately withdrew and let them occupy the fort temporarily, to give us ample time too.
[Boscogn becomes angrier]
Boscogn IMBECILE!
[Adon is startled]
Boscogn Is your miniscule brain even incapable of recognizing the importance of that fortress?
Adon I thought I was doing the proper thing
Boscogn I'm warning you this is the LAST time I'll support you!
Adon But, General Boscogn, I...
Boscogn A warrior is NOTHING without honor! No go back and reclaim it!
Adon Sir!
[Adon bows his head as General Boscogn walks away]
Adon This time I shall definitely put an end to them with the secret tactics that have been passed down to the Coborlwitz family, for 500 years.
Guts What kind of a man is he?
Judeau Griffith? I don't know.
Guts Every sword belongs in its sheath. Go back to the sheath your master holds. Go back to Griffith.
Caska You... you made Griffith weak !
