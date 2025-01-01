Adon My, my, that was a long walk. First I'll feed my stomach with a sumptuous meal and then I'll have a well deserved rest.

[Adon's laughter is head, but then he is confronted by a furious General Boscogn]

Adon Your grace! General Boscogn, what a pleasure!

Boscogn What happened to the Black Fortress?

Adon [nervously] Well our... enemy was so devious that even I was inferior in terms of underhanded trickery. Sir!

Boscogn So, did you just roll over and surrender the fortress?

Adon No sir! I deliberately withdrew and let them occupy the fort temporarily, to give us ample time too.

[Boscogn becomes angrier]

Boscogn IMBECILE!

[Adon is startled]

Boscogn Is your miniscule brain even incapable of recognizing the importance of that fortress?

Adon I thought I was doing the proper thing

Boscogn I'm warning you this is the LAST time I'll support you!

Adon But, General Boscogn, I...

Boscogn A warrior is NOTHING without honor! No go back and reclaim it!

Adon Sir!

[Adon bows his head as General Boscogn walks away]