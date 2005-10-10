Menu
Grandpa Max Tennyson Being a hero isn't about letting others know you did the right thing, it's about you knowing you did the right thing.
Ben Tennyson What were you just doing, reading greeting cards back at the Mega Mart?
Grandpa Max Tennyson Well... yes.
