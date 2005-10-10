Menu
Ben 10
Ben 10 quotes
Grandpa Max Tennyson
Being a hero isn't about letting others know you did the right thing, it's about you knowing you did the right thing.
Ben Tennyson
What were you just doing, reading greeting cards back at the Mega Mart?
Grandpa Max Tennyson
Well... yes.
