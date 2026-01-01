Iconic scenes & Locations
Belgravia houses - exteriors - CGI used to change sandstone walls to white
Moray Place, Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Lady Brockenhurst's country estate, Lymington Park
Wrotham Park, Potters Bar, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, UK
on location
Westminster, Greater London, England, UK
on location
Molesey, East Molesey, Surrey, England, UK
on location
Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
on location
Duns, Scottish Borders, Scotland, UK
on location
Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, England, UK
on location
Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, UK
on location
Strand, Westminster, Greater London, England, UK
on location
Syon Park, Brentford, Greater London, England, UK
on location
Brocket Hall, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, UK
on location
Brentford, Greater London, England, UK
on location
Hampton Court Way, Molesey, East Molesey, Surrey, England, UK
Lady Maria Grey's Templemore House - interiors
Syon House, Syon Park, Brentford, Greater London, England, UK
Hyde Park, Green Park and Kensington Gardens
Hampton Court Palace, Hampton Court Way, Molesey, East Molesey, Surrey, England, UK
London's East End
Somerset House, Strand, Westminster, Greater London, England, UK
Trenchard and Brockenhurst's Belgravia houses - interiors
Manderston House, Duns, Scottish Borders, Scotland, UK
location
Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, England, UK
