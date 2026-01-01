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Beautiful Mind
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Beautiful Mind (2016)
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"Beautiful Mind" cast
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Jang Hyuk
So-dam Park
Yoon Hyeon-min
Heo Joon-ho
Park Se-yeong
Oh Jung-se
Park Eun-hye
Dong Ha
Yoo Jae-myeong
Jae-suk Ha
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