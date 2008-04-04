Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 4 season 4
He That Believeth in Me
Season 4 / Episode 14 April 2008
Six of One
Season 4 / Episode 211 April 2008
The Ties That Bind
Season 4 / Episode 318 April 2008
Escape Velocity
Season 4 / Episode 425 April 2008
The Road Less Traveled
Season 4 / Episode 52 May 2008
Faith
Season 4 / Episode 69 May 2008
Guess What's Coming to Dinner?
Season 4 / Episode 716 May 2008
Sine Qua Non
Season 4 / Episode 830 May 2008
The Hub
Season 4 / Episode 96 June 2008
Revelations
Season 4 / Episode 1013 June 2008
Sometimes a Great Notion
Season 4 / Episode 1116 January 2009
A Disquiet Follows My Soul
Season 4 / Episode 1223 January 2009
The Oath
Season 4 / Episode 1330 January 2009
Blood on the Scales
Season 4 / Episode 146 February 2009
No Exit
Season 4 / Episode 1513 February 2009
Deadlock
Season 4 / Episode 1620 February 2009
Someone to Watch Over Me
Season 4 / Episode 1727 February 2009
Islanded in a Stream of Stars
Season 4 / Episode 186 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 1
Season 4 / Episode 1913 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 2
Season 4 / Episode 2020 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 3
Season 4 / Episode 2120 March 2009
В 4 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» заявления Балтара оборачиваются для флота катастрофой. Пропагандируя веру в сайлонского Бога, он провоцирует начало религиозной войны. Тем временем Тай выясняет отношения с Тирол и Фостер.
