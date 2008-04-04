Menu
Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 2 season 4

8.1 Rate
10 votes
"Battlestar Galactica" season 4 all episodes
He That Believeth in Me
Season 4 / Episode 1 4 April 2008
Six of One
Season 4 / Episode 2 11 April 2008
The Ties That Bind
Season 4 / Episode 3 18 April 2008
Escape Velocity
Season 4 / Episode 4 25 April 2008
The Road Less Traveled
Season 4 / Episode 5 2 May 2008
Faith
Season 4 / Episode 6 9 May 2008
Guess What's Coming to Dinner?
Season 4 / Episode 7 16 May 2008
Sine Qua Non
Season 4 / Episode 8 30 May 2008
The Hub
Season 4 / Episode 9 6 June 2008
Revelations
Season 4 / Episode 10 13 June 2008
Sometimes a Great Notion
Season 4 / Episode 11 16 January 2009
A Disquiet Follows My Soul
Season 4 / Episode 12 23 January 2009
The Oath
Season 4 / Episode 13 30 January 2009
Blood on the Scales
Season 4 / Episode 14 6 February 2009
No Exit
Season 4 / Episode 15 13 February 2009
Deadlock
Season 4 / Episode 16 20 February 2009
Someone to Watch Over Me
Season 4 / Episode 17 27 February 2009
Islanded in a Stream of Stars
Season 4 / Episode 18 6 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 1
Season 4 / Episode 19 13 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 2
Season 4 / Episode 20 20 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 3
Season 4 / Episode 21 20 March 2009
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» секретная информация о том, что Пятерка находится на судне колонистов, становится известна сайлонам, а конфликтующие Кара и Розлин сталкиваются с оружием в руках.  

