Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 16 season 4
"Battlestar Galactica" season 4 all episodes
He That Believeth in Me
Season 4 / Episode 14 April 2008
Six of One
Season 4 / Episode 211 April 2008
The Ties That Bind
Season 4 / Episode 318 April 2008
Escape Velocity
Season 4 / Episode 425 April 2008
The Road Less Traveled
Season 4 / Episode 52 May 2008
Faith
Season 4 / Episode 69 May 2008
Guess What's Coming to Dinner?
Season 4 / Episode 716 May 2008
Sine Qua Non
Season 4 / Episode 830 May 2008
The Hub
Season 4 / Episode 96 June 2008
Revelations
Season 4 / Episode 1013 June 2008
Sometimes a Great Notion
Season 4 / Episode 1116 January 2009
A Disquiet Follows My Soul
Season 4 / Episode 1223 January 2009
The Oath
Season 4 / Episode 1330 January 2009
Blood on the Scales
Season 4 / Episode 146 February 2009
No Exit
Season 4 / Episode 1513 February 2009
Deadlock
Season 4 / Episode 1620 February 2009
Someone to Watch Over Me
Season 4 / Episode 1727 February 2009
Islanded in a Stream of Stars
Season 4 / Episode 186 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 1
Season 4 / Episode 1913 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 2
Season 4 / Episode 2020 March 2009
Daybreak: Part 3
Season 4 / Episode 2120 March 2009
В 4 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» Эллен заручается поддержкой Бумер, после чего прилетает обратно на борт. Здесь ее ждет встреча с мужем и беременной Шестеркой. Когда одну из прибывших сажают за измену, обостряется конфликт.
