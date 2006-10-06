Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 20 season 3
"Battlestar Galactica" season 3 all episodes
Occupation
Season 3 / Episode 16 October 2006
Precipice
Season 3 / Episode 26 October 2006
Exodus: Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 313 October 2006
Exodus: Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 420 October 2006
Collaborators
Season 3 / Episode 527 October 2006
Torn
Season 3 / Episode 63 November 2006
A Measure of Salvation
Season 3 / Episode 710 November 2006
Hero
Season 3 / Episode 817 November 2006
Unfinished Business
Season 3 / Episode 91 December 2006
The Passage
Season 3 / Episode 108 December 2006
The Eye of Jupiter
Season 3 / Episode 1115 December 2006
Rapture
Season 3 / Episode 1221 January 2007
Taking a Break from All Your Worries
Season 3 / Episode 1328 January 2007
The Woman King
Season 3 / Episode 1411 February 2007
A Day in the Life
Season 3 / Episode 1518 February 2007
Dirty Hands
Season 3 / Episode 1625 February 2007
Maelstrom
Season 3 / Episode 174 March 2007
The Son Also Rises
Season 3 / Episode 1811 March 2007
Crossroads: Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 1918 March 2007
Crossroads: Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 2025 March 2007
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» суд выносит вердикт по делу Балтара. Между тем экипаж идет по следу ионической туманности, но попадает в хитроумную ловушку, а Кару мучают видения, связанные с Глазом Юпитера.
