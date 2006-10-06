Menu
Battlestar Galactica Seasons Season 3 Episode 12

Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 12 season 3

8.3 Rate
10 votes
"Battlestar Galactica" season 3 all episodes
Occupation
Season 3 / Episode 1 6 October 2006
Precipice
Season 3 / Episode 2 6 October 2006
Exodus: Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 3 13 October 2006
Exodus: Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 4 20 October 2006
Collaborators
Season 3 / Episode 5 27 October 2006
Torn
Season 3 / Episode 6 3 November 2006
A Measure of Salvation
Season 3 / Episode 7 10 November 2006
Hero
Season 3 / Episode 8 17 November 2006
Unfinished Business
Season 3 / Episode 9 1 December 2006
The Passage
Season 3 / Episode 10 8 December 2006
The Eye of Jupiter
Season 3 / Episode 11 15 December 2006
Rapture
Season 3 / Episode 12 21 January 2007
Taking a Break from All Your Worries
Season 3 / Episode 13 28 January 2007
The Woman King
Season 3 / Episode 14 11 February 2007
A Day in the Life
Season 3 / Episode 15 18 February 2007
Dirty Hands
Season 3 / Episode 16 25 February 2007
Maelstrom
Season 3 / Episode 17 4 March 2007
The Son Also Rises
Season 3 / Episode 18 11 March 2007
Crossroads: Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 19 18 March 2007
Crossroads: Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 20 25 March 2007
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» обнаружение легендарного Храма Пяти приводит к столкновению с сайлонами. Начинается борьба за Глаз Юпитера, способный пролить свет на местонахождение Земли.

