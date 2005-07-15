Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Battlestar Galactica Seasons Season 2 Episode 9

Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 9 season 2

8.3 Rate
10 votes
"Battlestar Galactica" season 2 all episodes
Scattered
Season 2 / Episode 1 15 July 2005
Valley of Darkness
Season 2 / Episode 2 22 July 2005
Fragged
Season 2 / Episode 3 29 July 2005
Resistance
Season 2 / Episode 4 5 August 2005
The Farm
Season 2 / Episode 5 12 August 2005
Home: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 6 19 August 2005
Home: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 7 26 August 2005
Final Cut
Season 2 / Episode 8 9 September 2005
Flight of the Phoenix
Season 2 / Episode 9 16 September 2005
Pegasus
Season 2 / Episode 10 23 September 2005
Resurrection Ship: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 11 6 January 2006
Resurrection Ship: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 12 13 January 2006
Epiphanies
Season 2 / Episode 13 20 January 2006
Black Market
Season 2 / Episode 14 27 January 2006
Scar
Season 2 / Episode 15 3 February 2006
Sacrifice
Season 2 / Episode 16 10 February 2006
The Captain's Hand
Season 2 / Episode 17 17 February 2006
Downloaded
Season 2 / Episode 18 24 February 2006
Lay Down Your Burdens: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 19 3 March 2006
Lay Down Your Burdens: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 20 10 March 2006
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» инфекция продолжает распространяться по космическому кораблю, представляя для людей смертельную угрозу. Между тем Тирол приступает к реализации проекта по строительству нового истребителя.

