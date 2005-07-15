Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 1 season 2
Scattered
Season 2 / Episode 115 July 2005
Valley of Darkness
Season 2 / Episode 222 July 2005
Fragged
Season 2 / Episode 329 July 2005
Resistance
Season 2 / Episode 45 August 2005
The Farm
Season 2 / Episode 512 August 2005
Home: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 619 August 2005
Home: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 726 August 2005
Final Cut
Season 2 / Episode 89 September 2005
Flight of the Phoenix
Season 2 / Episode 916 September 2005
Pegasus
Season 2 / Episode 1023 September 2005
Resurrection Ship: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 116 January 2006
Resurrection Ship: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 1213 January 2006
Epiphanies
Season 2 / Episode 1320 January 2006
Black Market
Season 2 / Episode 1427 January 2006
Scar
Season 2 / Episode 153 February 2006
Sacrifice
Season 2 / Episode 1610 February 2006
The Captain's Hand
Season 2 / Episode 1717 February 2006
Downloaded
Season 2 / Episode 1824 February 2006
Lay Down Your Burdens: Part 1
Season 2 / Episode 193 March 2006
Lay Down Your Burdens: Part 2
Season 2 / Episode 2010 March 2006
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» бессменный лидер Адама находится в лазарете, сражаясь за собственную жизнь. Место коммандера занимает полковник Тай, решения которого вызывают у гражданских немало вопросов.
