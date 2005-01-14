Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 9 season 1
7.7Rate
10 votes
33
Season 1 / Episode 114 January 2005
Water
Season 1 / Episode 214 January 2005
Bastille Day
Season 1 / Episode 321 January 2005
Act of Contrition
Season 1 / Episode 428 January 2005
You Can't Go Home Again
Season 1 / Episode 54 February 2005
Litmus
Season 1 / Episode 611 February 2005
Six Degrees of Separation
Season 1 / Episode 718 February 2005
Flesh and Bone
Season 1 / Episode 825 February 2005
Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down
Season 1 / Episode 94 March 2005
The Hand of God
Season 1 / Episode 1011 March 2005
Colonial Day
Season 1 / Episode 1118 March 2005
Kobol's Last Gleaming: Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 1225 March 2005
Kobol's Last Gleaming: Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 131 April 2005
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» паранойя на борту корабля достигает критической отметки, когда президент Розлин начинает предполагать, что Адама — сайлон. Между тем Тай встречает человека из своего далекого прошлого.
