Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 7 season 1

Battlestar Galactica 2005 - 2009 episode 7 season 1

"Battlestar Galactica" season 1 all episodes
33
Season 1 / Episode 1 14 January 2005
Water
Season 1 / Episode 2 14 January 2005
Bastille Day
Season 1 / Episode 3 21 January 2005
Act of Contrition
Season 1 / Episode 4 28 January 2005
You Can't Go Home Again
Season 1 / Episode 5 4 February 2005
Litmus
Season 1 / Episode 6 11 February 2005
Six Degrees of Separation
Season 1 / Episode 7 18 February 2005
Flesh and Bone
Season 1 / Episode 8 25 February 2005
Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down
Season 1 / Episode 9 4 March 2005
The Hand of God
Season 1 / Episode 10 11 March 2005
Colonial Day
Season 1 / Episode 11 18 March 2005
Kobol's Last Gleaming: Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 12 25 March 2005
Kobol's Last Gleaming: Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 13 1 April 2005
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Звездный крейсер «Галактика» бортовой доктор сталкивается с призраком «шестерки», из-за чего его начинают подозревать в сговоре с сайлонской армией. Удастся ли ему доказать собственную невиновность?

