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Battlestar Galactica
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Battlestar Galactica (2005)
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"Battlestar Galactica" cast
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Edward James Olmos
Mary McDonnell
Katee Sackhoff
Jamie Bamber
James Callis
Dr. Gaius Baltar
Tricia Helfer
Number Six
Tricia Helfer
Grace Park
Michael Hogan
Aaron Douglas
Tahmoh Penikett
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