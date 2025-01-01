Menu
Battlestar Galactica quotes

Commander William Adama There's a reason you separate military and the police. One fights the enemies of the state, the other serves and protects the people. When the military becomes both, then the enemies of the state tend to become the people.
Brother Cavil In all your travels, have you ever seen a star go supernova?
Ellen Tigh No.
Brother Cavil No? Well, I have. I saw a star explode and send out the building blocks of the Universe. Other stars, other planets and eventually other life. A supernova! Creation itself! I was there. I wanted to see it and be part of the moment. And you know how I perceived one of the most glorious events in the universe? With these ridiculous gelatinous orbs in my skull! With eyes designed to perceive only a tiny fraction of the EM spectrum. With ears designed only to hear vibrations in the air.
Ellen Tigh The five of us designed you to be as human as possible.
Brother Cavil I don't want to be human! I want to see gamma rays! I want to hear X-rays! And I want to - I want to smell dark matter! Do you see the absurdity of what I am? I can't even express these things properly because I have to - I have to conceptualize complex ideas in this stupid limiting spoken language! But I know I want to reach out with something other than these prehensile paws! And feel the wind of a supernova flowing over me! I'm a machine! And I can know much more! I can experience so much more. But I'm trapped in this absurd body! And why? Because my five creators thought that God wanted it that way!
Commander William Adama Starbuck, what do you hear?
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Nothing but the rain.
Commander William Adama Then grab your gun and bring in the cat.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Boom, boom, boom!
Commander William Adama Sometimes, you have to roll a hard six.
Doctor Gaius Baltar All right, that's it! No more Mr. Nice Gaius!
Number Six Life has a melody, Gaius. A rhythm of notes which become your existence once played in harmony with God's plan.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama I thought we were sparring.
Commander William Adama That's why you don't win.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace I have my flaws, too.
Col. Saul Tigh The difference is my flaws are personal. Yours are professional.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama So... um... that bum knee of yours is looking pretty good. And the other one's not too bad either.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Lee, if you want to ask me to dance, just ask.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama You want to dance?
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Me in a dress is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Commander William Adama [giving a speech in the Hanger Deck] We have struggled since the attacks... trying to rely on one another. Our strength and our only hope as a people, is to remain undivided. We haven't always done all we could to insure that. Many people believe that the scriptures, the letters from the gods, will lead us to salvation. Maybe they will. But the gods shall lift those who lift each other." And so, to lift all of us, let me present once again the president of the colonies, Laura Roslin.
[many members of the audience applaud but some do not. Adama walks to the crowd and begins to clap in rhythm. The crowd slowly catches on and eventually the entire Hanger Deck is applauding in rhythm as a sign of respect for the reinstated president]
Commander William Adama I gave the order, Son. It was my responsibility.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama I pulled the trigger. That's mine.
Crewman Specialist Socinus Hey, Cally, is it true? Did you really bite that guy's ear off?
Crewman Specialist Cally He's lucky that's the only thing I bit off.
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol [proudly] That's my girl!
[last lines]
Commander William Adama [Cain has not given Tyrol and Helo the courts martial that she promised she would, and has sentenced them to death. Adama argues over the radio] You told me they'd get a fair trial. What kind of trial could they have possibly had?
Admiral Helena Cain I assure you I heard them out. I weighed their statements against those of the guards and I took into consideration their service records and commendations. It was a difficult decision Commander, but I dare say it was a fair one.
Commander William Adama They have the right to have their case heard by a jury!
Admiral Helena Cain I am a flag officer on detached service during a time of war. Regulations give me broad authority in this matter.
Commander William Adama [to Tigh] Launch the fighters.
[to Cain]
Commander William Adama You can quote me whatever regulation you'd like. I'm not going to let you execute my men!
Admiral Helena Cain I highly suggest you reconsider that statement, Commander.
Colonel Jack Fisk Admiral, Galactica is launching Vipers and a Raptor.
Admiral Helena Cain Commander, why are you launching Vipers?
Commander William Adama Please arrange for Chief Tyrol and Lieutenant Agathon to be handed over to my marines as soon as they arrive.
Admiral Helena Cain I don't take orders from you!
Commander William Adama Call it whatever you like. I'm getting my men.
Admiral Helena Cain You are making *such* a mistake!
Commander William Adama I'm getting my men!
[hangs up]
Admiral Helena Cain Action stations.
[Alarm sounds]
Colonel Jack Fisk Admiral, this will spiral out of control fast.
Admiral Helena Cain Launch the alert vipers. Adama has taken us over the line. He's left me with no choice. Launch the alert vipers.
Commander William Adama [President Roslin is bedridden, dying of cancer, and coughing profusely] What can I get you?
President Laura Roslin [sarcastically] A new body. Perhaps, one of those young Cylon models from the Resurrection Ship.
Commander William Adama I can't see you as a blonde.
President Laura Roslin You'd be surprised.
[laughs]
Doctor Gaius Baltar [Baltar has a two-way argument with Roslin and Number Six at the same time] Well, quite frankly, I don't give a flying frak whether you believe me or not, all right? Because I've had it, I am... I'm tired of being pushed and prodded around like I'm some kind of toy. I'm not your plaything!
Number Six Number Six, President Laura Roslin: [simultaneously, in stereo] Plaything?
Doctor Gaius Baltar I don't work for you and uh, quite frankly, I don't have to sit any more and take this kind of abuse from either of you!... Er,
[points at Billy]
Doctor Gaius Baltar *you* either... either in *here*, either in there, wherever it is...
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace [Starbuck had sex with Baltar] I don't owe you anything.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama No, you don't owe me anything 'cause I'm just a C.A.G., and you're just a pilot!
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Right.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama Pilot who can't keep her pants on.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace Right.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama Oh, it is just like old times, Kara. Like when you got drunk and you couldn't keep your hands off that major from wherever...
[Starbuck punches Apollo, and Apollo instantly punches her right back]
[when Starbuck has landed in the Cylon ship]
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama Boy, when you take a souvenir, you don't screw around.
Doctor Gaius Baltar [after Baltar walks in on Boomer trying to commit suicide] Sometimes we must embrace that which opens up to us.
Lt. Sharon 'Boomer' Valerii Embrace?
Doctor Gaius Baltar Life can be a curse, as well as a blessing. You will believe me when I say that there are far worse things than death in this world.
Lt. Sharon 'Boomer' Valerii So what you're saying is...
Doctor Gaius Baltar No, no. What I'm saying means nothing. Listen to your heart. Do that which you truly believe to be right.
[he kisses her on the forehead and walks out of the room, while he's walking down the hall he hears a gun fire]
[repeated line, which a Six copy asks whenever it meets a human for the first time]
Number Six Are you alive?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol [Socinus has been mortally injured and Tyrol has to euthanize him with an overdose of morphine] Hey, buddy. It's the Chief. How you doing?
Crewman Specialist Socinus [wheezing] What's going on Chief?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Oh, you know... listening to the birds. I uh... I got a little something for the pain...
[injects Socinus with the morphine overdose]
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Good news, buddy. They got a rescue party here. Raptor's just landed. We're going to put you on it and take you back to Galactica, okay?
Crewman Specialist Socinus We're going home?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Yeah. Going home.
[tears well up in his eyes]
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol [Socinus dies]
Lt. Karl 'Helo' Agathon That's my Raptor wranglers, always looking for new and interesting ways to get killed.
Commander William Adama Keep jumping.
Romo Lampkin I understand that you had a romantic relationship with my client.
Number Six Gaius Baltar is a brilliant, gifted human being. In the time I've known him, he's made a sport out of mendacity and deception. He is narcissistic, feckless, self-centered, and vain. I'm the one who should have stabbed him.
President Laura Roslin Things are looking up.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace [to a new group of recruits] Attention on deck.
[None of them move]
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace That means on your feet, nuggets!
Crewman Specialist Cally [analyzing the bio-mechanical Cylon Raider captured by Starbuck, Tyrol crawls inside the Raider with a flashlight while Cally reads him Starbuck's notes] Starbuck's notes on the Cylon Raider are a mess! She said the engine power-up sequence began... "By squeezing something that looks like a red ligament with blue veins on the right side... coming out of a sack of gooey fluid... shaped like a dog".
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Are you kidding me? This whole thing is a bunch of veins and ligaments and sacks of goo!
Crewman Specialist Cally "... Squeeze the ligament with your hand, while you slide your weight on your left hip, into the lymphatic sack... "
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Well, that's just stupid!
Crewman Specialist Cally [Col. Tigh arrives] Oh, afternoon sir.
Col. Saul Tigh Specialist. Chief's inside?
Crewman Specialist Cally Yeah.
Col. Saul Tigh Chief?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Yes, sir?
Col. Saul Tigh How's it coming in there?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Ah, I'm getting there, sir. Haven't quite figured out all the tricks but I'm getting there.
President Laura Roslin [about Commander Adama] Maybe if he's more comfortable he'll be a little easier to deal with.
Billy Keikeya That's smart.
President Laura Roslin No, it's not smart. It's politics.
Col. Saul Tigh Where's your mommy?
Boxey Dead. Where's yours?
Doctor Gaius Baltar So the fate... of the entire human race depends upon my wild guess.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace [after Starbuck has to plan a vital mission] I never wanted this kind of responsibility.
Commander William Adama The Cylons never asked us what we wanted. Welcome to the big leagues.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama [before hitting an assailant over the head with a beer bottle] Were you looking for *this*?
Admiral Helena Cain [Cain comes to the cell of Number Six/Gina, the tortured Cylon POW who is collapsed in a heap on the floor] Well, I see that you got it to eat. That's progress, I suppose. Can you get it to roll over... beg? See what it can make of these.
[hands Baltar some recon photos]
Admiral Helena Cain You know this thing used to sit in our mess and eat our food, and listen to our stories. Didn't you? You just sat there... listening to us, pretending to be our friend, didn't you?
[Cain kicks Gina in the ribs]
Racetrack Been playing with these cards for so long, I know every fold.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace So life's a bitch. What do you want to do, cry about it?
Racetrack No, I just want it to end, okay? The bad food, the endless rotations, pretending that a card game is the high point of our day.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace It's not going to last forever, all right? Earth is out there.
Racetrack Right. We could all be chasing our tails over some half-assed planetarium show.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace And you guys can all go to hell. I'm going to go find Helo.
Racetrack Good idea... maybe that Cylon whore taught him a few tricks!
[Starbuck calmly turns around, walks over to Racetrack, then violently grabs Racetrack by the neck and slams her head into the card table]
Number Six We're the children of humanity. That makes them our parents in a sense.
Aaron Doral True, but parents have to die. It's the only way children can come into their own.
Doctor Gaius Baltar You'll forgive me, Madam President, if I don't wish to be executed based solely on your... gut feeling.
Number Six [ominously] God has a plan, Gaius. He has a plan for everything, and everyone.
Petty Officer 2nd Dualla [after being taken hostage while trying to negotiate with prisoners] I don't even know how I came into this detail.
Billy Keikeya The president thought you might be valuable.
Petty Officer 2nd Dualla The president doesn't know who I am.
Billy Keikeya I told her. Sorry.
Petty Officer 2nd Dualla [sarcastically] On the other hand, it is nice to get out of the CIC. Break up the day, move around, meet new people.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace [reacts to a joke] That was weak! So very, very weak!
Samuel T. Anders [playfully] Lighten up a little bit. It's only the end of the world.
Col. Saul Tigh I can't believe you sided with that woman against the Old Man, I wouldn't do that if you put a gun to my head, and you did! As far as I'm concerned you're not fit to wear the uniform.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama Yeah, you're right about that part, I am not fit to wear the uniform.
[pause]
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama And maybe I never was. Then again neither are you.
[turns to Tigh]
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama But this isn't my ship, it sure as hell isn't yours. It's his, and when he wakes up, he'll decide what to do with the both of us.
[leaves sickbay to return to his cell]
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace [Tyrol is working on Starbuck's captured cylon raider] What seems to be the trouble, Chief?
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Well, your new boyfriend's a bit of a jerk, sir.
Lt. Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace It's a girl.
Chief Petty Officer Tyrol Well, if you don't mind her goo all over your face, you're welcome to her, sir.
Captain Lee 'Apollo' Adama [in a deleted scene after Laura Roslin asked him if what she did was a mistake] I believe that it is never a mistake to follow your heart.
President Laura Roslin [talking about Baltar] He's an odd one, isn't he?
Billy Keikeya [in falsetto] Cuckoo...
Admiral Helena Cain [Cain has been beating, raping and torturing her own copy of Number Six, who now has a gun to her head] Frack you.
Number Six You're not my type.
[shoots Cain]
Various Characters [Repeated throughout the series] Oh my Gods!
Doctor Gaius Baltar [after finding out that he's being forced into becoming a politician while testing blood samples] Politics is the only thing more boring than blood samples.
Ellen Tigh So, you worried about Wallace Grey? I hear he's ahead in the vote count.
Tom Zarek Whatever the people want is fine by me.
Ellen Tigh Everyone has an agenda. I know I do.
Tom Zarek And what would that be?
Ellen Tigh Same as yours, Tom. Me, myself, and... ooh. I.
Tom Zarek You are... clearly a well-connected, well-informed woman.
Ellen Tigh Wife of the XO, for whatever that's worth.
Tom Zarek Ah. Quite a bit. Now, and in the future.
Ellen Tigh That's what I'm interested in, Tom. It's my place, and my... husband's place in the future.
Tom Zarek Okay. I'm looking for a friend of mine. His name is Valence.
[scene immediately cuts to Valence dead in his cell in the brig with his wrists cut]
