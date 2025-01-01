Ellen Tigh
So, you worried about Wallace Grey? I hear he's ahead in the vote count.
Tom Zarek
Whatever the people want is fine by me.
Ellen Tigh
Everyone has an agenda. I know I do.
Tom Zarek
And what would that be?
Ellen Tigh
Same as yours, Tom. Me, myself, and... ooh. I.
Tom Zarek
You are... clearly a well-connected, well-informed woman.
Ellen Tigh
Wife of the XO, for whatever that's worth.
Tom Zarek
Ah. Quite a bit. Now, and in the future.
Ellen Tigh
That's what I'm interested in, Tom. It's my place, and my... husband's place in the future.
Tom Zarek
Okay. I'm looking for a friend of mine. His name is Valence.
[scene immediately cuts to Valence dead in his cell in the brig with his wrists cut]