Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bates Motel
Quotes
Bates Motel quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Norma Louise Bates
Why do crazy people keep gravitating towards me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma Louise Bates
[repeated voice in Norman's head] Norman, you know what you have to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norman Bates
[to his mother] No matter where we go, things will always be the same, because you do things that don't make sense! You, you're crazy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norman Bates
Mother, are you sure we shouldn't call for help?
Norma Louise Bates
No one's ever going to help us, Norman. No one's ever helped us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma Louise Bates
When I moved here, no one prepared me for the colossal, frickin' face-dive off a cliff that living in this crazy town really is!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norman Bates
It's just a dream, Dylan.
Dylan Massett
You wouldn't want to actually hurt anybody though, would you?
Norman Bates
Of course I wouldn't want to. I've never wanted to hurt anyone. Except you once in a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma Louise Bates
Norman, no matter what, this'll become public. And it'll be in all the papers. Everyone in town will know about it. Who is going to book a room in the "rape-slash-murder" motel?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan Massett
You'll do anything to get your way!
Norma Louise Bates
I've never gotten my way, and that includes being your mother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Zack Shelby
[to Norma] I love you, you idiot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vera Farmiga
Freddie Highmore
Max Thieriot
Mike Vogel
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree