Kinoafisha TV Shows Bates Motel Quotes

Bates Motel quotes

Norma Louise Bates Why do crazy people keep gravitating towards me?
Norma Louise Bates [repeated voice in Norman's head] Norman, you know what you have to do.
Norman Bates [to his mother] No matter where we go, things will always be the same, because you do things that don't make sense! You, you're crazy!
Norman Bates Mother, are you sure we shouldn't call for help?
Norma Louise Bates No one's ever going to help us, Norman. No one's ever helped us.
Norma Louise Bates When I moved here, no one prepared me for the colossal, frickin' face-dive off a cliff that living in this crazy town really is!
Norman Bates It's just a dream, Dylan.
Dylan Massett You wouldn't want to actually hurt anybody though, would you?
Norman Bates Of course I wouldn't want to. I've never wanted to hurt anyone. Except you once in a while.
Norma Louise Bates Norman, no matter what, this'll become public. And it'll be in all the papers. Everyone in town will know about it. Who is going to book a room in the "rape-slash-murder" motel?
Dylan Massett You'll do anything to get your way!
Norma Louise Bates I've never gotten my way, and that includes being your mother!
Deputy Zack Shelby [to Norma] I love you, you idiot!
