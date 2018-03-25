Chapter Six: Listen with Your Ears, React with Your Face
Season 1 / Episode 629 April 2018
Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going
Season 1 / Episode 76 May 2018
Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth
Season 1 / Episode 813 May 2018
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Барри» Барри и Фукс проводят осмотр взлетной полосы в пустыне, куда должен сесть самолет с наркодилером из Боливии Кристобалем Сифуэнтесом. Фукс признается Барри, что хочет, чтобы Тэйлор покинул их.
