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Barbarians
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Barbarians (2022)
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"Barbarians" cast
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Ilknur Boyraz
Laurence Rupp
Arminius
Jeanne Goursaud
Thusnelda
Gaetano Aronica
David Schütter
William Champion
Murathan Muslu
Daniel Donskoy
Ugo De Cesare
Andrea Garofalo
Aaron Friesz
Florian Schmidtke
Samuel Girardi
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