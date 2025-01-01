Menu
Band of Brothers Quotes

Richard Winters Captain Sobel, we salute the rank, not the man.
Ronald Spiers The only hope you have is to accept the fact that you're already dead. The sooner you accept that, the sooner you'll be able to function as a soldier is supposed to function: without mercy, without compassion, without remorse. All war depends upon it.
2nd Lt. George Rice Looks like you guys are going to be surrounded.
Richard Winters We're paratroopers, Lieutenant. We're supposed to be surrounded.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman I'm gonna say something.
George Luz To who?
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Lieutenant Winters!
Richard Winters What is it?
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Permission to speak, sir.
Richard Winters Granted.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Sir, we got nine companies, sir.
Richard Winters We do.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Well, how come we're the only one marching every Friday night, twelve miles, full pack, in the pitch dark?
Richard Winters Why do you think, Private Randleman?
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Lieutenant Sobel hates us, sir.
Richard Winters Lieutenant Sobel does not hate Easy Company, Private Randleman. He just hates you.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Thank you, sir.
[Translating a speech a German General is giving to his men after they all surrendered]
Liebgott Men, it's been a long war, it's been a tough war. You've fought bravely, proudly for your country. You're a special group. You've found in one another a bond, that exists only in combat, among brothers. You've shared foxholes, held each other in dire moments. You've seen death and suffered together. I'm proud to have served with each and every one of you. You all deserve long and happy lives in peace.
[Easy Compagny is patrolling through the Bavarian woods]
Frank Perconte Hey, George.
George Luz Yeah?
Frank Perconte Kind of remind you of Bastogne?
George Luz Yeah, now that you mention it. Except, of course, there's no snow, we got warm grub in our bellies, and the trees aren't fucking exploding from Kraut artillery, but yeah... Frank... other than that, it's a lot like Bastogne.
Frank Perconte Right?
George Luz Bull, smack him for me please?
[thump]
George Luz Thank you.
Richard Winters That night, I thanked God for seeing me through that day of days and prayed I would make it through D plus 1. I also promised that if some way I could get home again, I would find a nice peaceful town and spend the rest of my life in peace.
Ronald Spiers What is it?
Carwood Lipton Nothing.
Ronald Spiers Well, I'd better get back to Battalion before they disappear. You want to ask me, don't you?
Carwood Lipton Ask you what, sir?
Ronald Spiers You want to know if they're true or not... the stories about me. Did you ever notice with stories like that, everyone says they heard it from someone who was there. But then when you ask *that* person, they say *they* heard it from someone who was there. It's nothing new, really. I bet if you went back two thousand years, you'd hear a couple of centurions standing around, yakking about how Tertius lopped off the heads of some Carthaginian prisoners.
Carwood Lipton Well, maybe they kept talking about it because they never heard Tertius deny it.
Ronald Spiers Well, maybe that's because Tertius knew there was some value to the men thinking he was the meanest, toughest son of a bitch in the whole Roman Legion.
[Turns to leave]
Carwood Lipton Sir? These men aren't really concerned about the stories. They're just glad to have you as our CO. They're happy to have a good leader again.
Ronald Spiers Well, from what I've heard, they've always had one. I've been told there's always been one man they could count on. Led them into the Bois Jacques, held them together when they had the crap shelled out of them in the woods. Every day, he kept their spirits up, kept the men focused, gave 'em direction... all the things a good combat leader does. You don't have any idea who I'm talking about, do you?
Carwood Lipton No, sir.
Ronald Spiers Hell, it was you, First Sergeant. Ever since Winters made Battalion, you've been the leader of Easy Company. Oh, and you're not going to be First Sergeant much longer, First Sergeant.
Carwood Lipton Sir?
Ronald Spiers Winters put you in for a battlefield commission, and Sink approved on your behalf. You should get the official notice in a few days. Congratulations, Lieutenant.
Carwood Lipton [narrating as Lieutenant Speirs runs across the battlefield] At first the Germans didn't shoot at him. I think they couldn't quite believe what they were seeing. But that wasn't the really astounding thing. The astounding thing was that, after he hooked up with I Company, he came back.
George Luz Hey Janovek, whatcha reading?
John Janovek An article.
George Luz No shit. What's it about?
John Janovek It's about why we're fighting the war.
George Luz Why are we fighting the war, Janovek?
John Janovek It appears the Germans are bad, very bad.
George Luz You don't say! The Germans are bad, huh?
[Turns to Perconte]
George Luz Hey Frank, this guy is reading an article that says the Germans *are bad*.
George Luz [imitating Gen. Maxwell Taylor] Now the thing to remember, boys... flies spread disease, so keep yours closed!
Richard Winters We're not lost, Private... we're in Normandy.
Joe Toye Three day supply of K-rations, chocolate bars, Charms candy, powdered coffee, sugar, matches, compass, bayonet, entrenching tool, ammunition, gas mask, musette bag with ammo, my weapon, my .45, canteen, two cartons of smokes, Hawkins mine, two grenades, smoke grenade, Gammon grenade, TNT, THIS bullshit, and a pair of nasty skivvies!
Frank Perconte What's your point?
Joe Toye This stuff weighs as much as I do! I still got my 'chute, my reserve 'chute, my Mae West, my M1.
Frank Perconte Why you keeping the brass knuckles?
Joe Toye I could use some brass knuckles.
David Webster [at a passing column of German prisoners] Hey, you! That's right, you stupid Kraut bastards! That's right! Say hello to Ford, and General fuckin' Motors! You stupid fascist pigs! Look at you! You have horses! What were you thinking? Dragging our asses half way around the world, interrupting our lives... For what, you ignorant, servile scum! What the fuck are we doing here?
Alex Penkala Joe got hit in the arm? New Year's Eve gift from the Luftwaffe.
Ken Webb Have a lot of you guys been injured?
Sgt. Martin It's called "wounded," Peanut. "Injured" is when you fall out of a tree or something.
Warren Muck Don't worry, there so much crap flying around, you're bound to get dinged sometime. Almost every one of these guys got hit at least once. Except for Ally, he's a two-timer. He landed on broken glass in Normandy, and got peppered by a potato masher. Now, Bull... he got a piece of exploding tank in Holland. Now George Luz here... has never been hit. You're one lucky bastard.
George Luz Takes one to know one, Skip.
Warren Muck Huh, considered us blessed. Now Leibgott, the skinny little guy? He got pinged in the neck in Holland. And right next to him, the other skinny little guy, that's Popeye. He got shot in his scrawny little butt in Normandy. And, uh, Buck got shot in his rather large butt in Holland.
Alex Penkala Yeah, kind of an Easy Company tradition, getting shot in the ass.
Warren Muck Hey, even First Sergeant Lipton there, he got a couple of pieces of a tank shell burst in Carentan. One chunk in the face, the other chunk nearly took out his nuts.
Bill Guarnere How are those nuts, Sarge?
Carwood Lipton They're doing fine, Bill. Nice of you to ask.
George Luz [imitating Maj. Horton] Is there a problem, Captain Sobel?
Herbert Sobel Who said that? Who broke silence?
Edward Tipper I think it's Major Horton, sir.
Herbert Sobel Major Horton? What... what is he... did he join us?
Edward Tipper I think, maybe, he's moving between platoons, sir.
George Luz What is the god-damn holdup, Mr. Sobel?
Herbert Sobel A fence, sir! Uh, God... barb wire fence.
George Luz Oh, that dog just ain't gonna hunt. Now, you cut that fence and get this goddamn platoon on the move.
Frank Perconte Hey O'Brien, relax, would ya? I'm trying to read.
Pvt. Patrick O'Keefe It's O'Keefe.
Frank Perconte Is that right?
Pvt. Patrick O'Keefe Yeah, Patrick O'Keefe. My friends call me Patty.
[starts humming]
Frank Perconte Hey O'Brien, shut up!
Pvt. Patrick O'Keefe I told you, it's O'Keefe.
Frank Perconte Do you know why no one remembers your name? It's 'cause no one wants to remember your name! There are too many Smiths, DiMatos, and O'Keefes and O'Briens who show up here, replacing Toccoa men that you dumb replacements got killed in the first place! And they're all like you. They're all piss and vinegar. "Where are the Krauts at? Let me at 'em! When do I get to jump into Berlin?" Two days later, there they are with their blood and guts hanging out. Screaming for a medic, begging for their goddamn mothers! You dumb kids don't even know you're dead yet. Hey, you listening to me? Don't you know this is the best part of fuckin' war I've seen? I've got hot chow, hot showers, a warm bed. The way I see it, Germany is almost as good as being home. I even got to wipe my ass with real toilet paper today! So quit asking when you're gonna see some action, will ya? And stop with the fuckin' love songs!
[pause]
Frank Perconte When'd you ship out? Two weeks ago?
Pvt. Patrick O'Keefe [quiet] Yeah.
Frank Perconte Its been two years since I've seen home. Two years. This fuckin' war.
Richard Winters [about Nixon's drinking] Nix, what are you going to do in battle?
Cpt. Nixon Oh, I have every confidence in my scrounging abilities, and I have a case of Vat 69 hidden in your footlocker.
Richard Winters [chuckles, thinks it's a joke. Pauses, realizes that he's not kidding] Really?
Cpt. Nixon Oh, yeah.
Richard Winters [Cpt. Nixon won't wake up] Let's go. C'mon, you got 10 minutes.
Cpt. Nixon [sleepily] Go away.
Richard Winters C'mon, big guy, let's go.
Cpt. Nixon Ah, leave me alone!
Richard Winters [tossing the contents of a nearby pitcher on Nix' head] Okay...
Cpt. Nixon GOD DAMMIT! Ahhh, that's my own PISS, for Christ's sake!
Frank Perconte Hey this guy says he's not a Nazi. All of Germany and I haven't met one Nazi yet.
Old Man on Bicycle [raising his hands in the air] You've done it now, Yanks. You've captured me.
Richard Winters [chuckles]
Herbert Sobel [shouting in the background] Heigh-Ho Silver!
Old Man on Bicycle Would that be the enemy?
Richard Winters As a matter of fact... yes.
Cpt. Nixon Sobel's a genius. I had a headmaster in prep school who was just like him. I know the type.
Richard Winters Lew, Michaelangelo's a genius. Beethoven's a genius.
Cpt. Nixon You know a man in this company who wouldn't double-time Currahee with a full pack, just to piss in that man's morning coffee?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron [a tree has fallen on Babe's foxhole] Hey, Sarge, ya think I overdid it on the cover for my foxhole?
Richard Winters These men have been through the toughest training the Army has to offer, under the worst possible circumstances, and they volunteered for it.
'Buck' Compton Christ, Dick, I was just shooting craps with them.
Richard Winters You know why they volunteered? Because they knew that the man in the foxhole next to them would be the best, not some draftee who's going to get them killed.
'Buck' Compton Are you ticked because they like me? Because I'm spending time to get to know my soldiers? I mean, c'mon, you've been with them for two years? I've been here for six days.
Richard Winters You were gambling, Buck.
'Buck' Compton So what? Soldiers do that. I don't deserve a reprimand for it.
Richard Winters What if you'd won?
'Buck' Compton What?
Richard Winters What if you'd won? Don't ever put yourself in the position where you can take from these men.
Guarnere Jesus Christ, we gotta do all this with a C.O. who has his head so far up his fuckin' ass, that lump in his throat is his goddamn nose.
Cpl. Eugene Roe Toye, are you missing something?
Joe Toye Home.
Cpl. Earl 'One Lung' McLung Ask him to dance, Doc.
Cpl. Eugene Roe Toye, show me your feet.
Joe Toye You watch the goddamn line, McClung.
[Toye's feet are wrapped in blankets]
Cpl. Eugene Roe Where are your boots?
Joe Toye In Washington, up General Taylor's ass.
Nixon Division has decided to pluck one officer from each regiment who served in the heroic defense of Bastogne and send them back to the States on a thirty day furlough... get him out banging the drum for the war bonds, that kind of thing. Turns out I've been plucked.
Richard Winters Hey, that's fantastic, Lew. Good for you.
Nixon Thank you.
Richard Winters But how does your leaving help me?
Nixon It doesn't. I'm not going. I've already seen the States, I grew up there. That's why I came to Europe. I just wish they told me a war was going on. Anyway, this thing is wasted on me, but I'm sure we could find an officer somewhere in this battalion that could use a long trip home.
Bill Guarnere I don't know whether to slap you, kiss you, or salute you. I told these scallywags you was okay.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman And they didn't listen?
Bill Guarnere Naw, these salty bastards, they wanted to go on a suicide run to drag your ass back.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Is that right?
Bill Guarnere Yeah, I told 'em don't bother.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Never did like this company none.
Cpt. Nixon [regarding the flower on a dead German soldier] That's edelweiss. It grows in the mountains, above the treeline. Which means he climbed up there to get it. Supposed to be the mark of a true soldier.
Capt. Herbert Sobel [the company is in formation at Camp Toccoa] You people are at the position of attention!
[Sobel walks up to Perconte, who presents his rifle for inspection]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Private Perconte, have you been blousing your trousers over your boots like a paratrooper?
Frank Perconte No, sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel Then explain the creases at the bottom.
Frank Perconte [pause] No excuse, sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel Volunteering for the parachute infantry is one thing, Perconte, but you've got a *long* way to prove that you belong here. Your weekend pass is revoked.
[Sobel moves down the line to Luz]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Name.
George Luz Luz, George.
[he presents his rifle for inspection; Sobel examines it and tosses it back at him]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Dirt in the rear sight aperture. Pass revoked.
[Sobel moves down the line to Lipton]
Capt. Herbert Sobel When did you sew on these chevrons, Sergeant Lipton?
Carwood Lipton Yesterday, sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel [holding up a single thread] Long enough to notice this. Revoked.
Carwood Lipton Sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel [Sobel moves on to Malarkey] Name.
Donald Malarkey Malarkey, Donald G.
[he presents his rifle for inspection]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Malarkey. Malarkey's slang for "bullshit," isn't it?
Donald Malarkey Yes, sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel [Sobel examines Malarkey's rifle, then tosses it back at him] Rust on the buttplate hinge spring, Private Bullshit. Revoked.
[Sobel moves on to Liebgott]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Name.
Joseph Liebgott Liebgott, Joseph D., sir.
[he presents his rifle for inspection]
Capt. Herbert Sobel [Sobel pulls Liebgott's bayonet out of its sheath and examines it] Rusty bayonet, Liebgott. You wanna kill Germans?
Joseph Liebgott Yes, sir.
Capt. Herbert Sobel [Sobel hits Liebgott's helmet with the bayonet] Not with this.
[he walks out in front of the company and holds the bayonet up for every man to see]
Capt. Herbert Sobel I wouldn't take this rusty piece of shit to war, and I will not take *you* to war in your condition!
[he thrusts the bayonet into the ground]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Now, thanks to these men and their infractions, every man in the company who had a weekend pass... has lost it.
[pause]
Capt. Herbert Sobel Change into your PT gear, we're running Currahee.
Alex Penkala [about Buck] Don't do anything stupid? Who the hell is he talking to? A bunch of morons who volunteered to jump out of a perfectly good airplane. Can you get any more stupid that that?
George Luz Probably not.
Cpt. Nixon Hitler's dead.
Liebgott Holy shit.
Cpt. Nixon Shot himself in Berlin.
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Is the war over, sir?
Cpt. Nixon No. We have orders to Berchtesgaden. We move out in one hour.
Pvt. David Kenyon Webster Why? The man's not home. He should have killed himself three years ago. Saved us a lot of trouble.
Cpt. Nixon Yeah, he should have. But he didn't.
Donald Malarkey [the men are going over Heffron and Spina's run-in with the German in the foxhole] He shoulda shot Hinkel in the ass.
Warren Muck Then he woulda shot *him* in the ass.
[the men start laughing]
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron [Domingus comes around with stale pancakes and shovels them into everyone's mess tin] Hey, God bless ya.
Donald Malarkey Joe, these smell like my armpit!
Warren Muck [holding up one of the pancakes] At least your armpit's warm.
Joe Domingus You want syrup with that?
Donald Malarkey Joe, be honest, what's in these things anyway, huh?
Joe Domingus Nothing you won't eat, Malarkey.
[he walks away]
Pvt. Ralph Spina I won't eat Malarkey.
[they all start laughing again]
Pvt. John T. Julian Hey, hey, maybe Hinkel would like your share, huh?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron I shoulda shot him when I had the chance.
Warren Muck What, running backwards, Babe?
2nd Lt. Thomas Peacock [Lt. Peacock walks up] Anybody seen Lieutenant Dike?
Donald Malarkey Uh, try battalion CP, sir.
[Peacock walks away, and the men start giggling once he is out of earshot]
Warren Muck Try Paris.
Donald Malarkey Try Hinkel.
[they all crack up again]
Pvt. Ralph Spina [Spina puts on a bad German accent and makes to hug Heffron] Hinkel, sveetie, I'm home!
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron [Heffron turns to Doc Roe, who is sitting nearby] Hey Eugene, Lieutenant Dike's got a full aid kit, try him.
Donald Malarkey Yeah, I'm sure he's not usin' his.
[the men laugh again]
Pvt. John T. Julian Maybe Hinkel's got a syrette for ya.
Warren Muck Eat your strudel.
Donald Malarkey [in his own bad German accent] Hey, Hinkel-Vinkel, eat ze armpit, huh?
Cpt. Nixon What do you think about New Jersey?
Richard Winters New Jersey?
Cpt. Nixon There's a company in Nixon, New Jersey. It's called Nixon Nitration Works.
Richard Winters Sounds picturesque.
Cpt. Nixon Yeah, well, oddly enough, I know the owners. Probably gonna expect me to make something of myself. I thought maybe I'd drag you along with me.
Richard Winters Are you offering me a job?
Cpt. Nixon We'll see how you do on your interview, but, you know, a man of your qualifications... I think probably scrape something up commensurate with your current salary level.
Sgt. Burton 'Pat' Christenson The stories about Speirs are probably all bullshit anyway.
Ken Webb Stories? What stories?
Frank Perconte Well, supposedly, Speirs shot one of his own men for being drunk.
Ken Webb You're kidding. That's unbelievable.
Sgt. Burton 'Pat' Christenson Yeah, and there's another one about him giving cigarettes to twenty German POW's before killing 'em.
Ken Webb He shot twenty POW's?
Frank Perconte Well, actually, I heard it was more like thirty.
Ronald Spiers [Speirs arrives] Christenson.
Sgt. Burton 'Pat' Christenson Lieutenant Speirs.
Ronald Spiers I got the name right, didn't I? Christenson?
Sgt. Burton 'Pat' Christenson Yes, sir.
Ronald Spiers What are you men doing out here?
Sgt. Burton 'Pat' Christenson We're watching the line, sir.
Ronald Spiers Well, keep up the good work. While you're at it, you might want to reinforce your cover.
Frank Perconte Oh... well actually, sir, Lieutenant Dike said not even to bother, that we're only gonna be here one day.
Ronald Spiers Lieutenant Dike said that, huh? Then forget what I said. Carry on.
[starting to walk away. Then turns around]
Ronald Spiers Oh, anyone care for a smoke?
[Christenson and Perconte look at him silently]
Ronald Spiers [to Webb] You?
[Webb shakes his head vigorously]
[playing a game of darts]
George Luz Lieutenant, are you going to shoot lefty all night?
Joe Toye Hey, c'mon.
George Luz I'm just curious cause he's right-handed.
'Buck' Compton [switches hands] George, what would I do without George Luz?
Col. Sink If they come by here y'all remember to smile for the camera. Got to keep the morale up for them folks back home.
Richard Winters Why?
Col. Sink Damned if I know.
David Webster Sgt. Lipton, feeling all right?
George Luz He's got pneumonia.
David Webster Sorry to hear that.
George Luz Ah, what are you sorry about? He's alive, got a couch, a goddamn blanket. Snug as a bug.
'Popeye' Wynn Hey Sarge, you think this is a ticket home?
Carwood Lipton [fixing Popeye's wound] Could be.
'Popeye' Wynn Aw shit, I just got here!
Bill Guarnere My brother's in North Africa. He says it's hot.
Donald Malarkey Really? It's hot in Africa?
Bill Guarnere Shut up!
David Webster Lieb, I fucking hate this.
Joseph Liebgott Oh, Jesus Christ. They fingered him! I was in the fucking room, Web! One of those Polacks what was in the slave camps said this is where the guy lives, right here.
[points at house]
David Webster Which camp?
Joseph Liebgott Whatever camp! I'm under direct orders and I'm happy to follow them!
[Liebgott and Sisk get out of the jeep. Liebgott cocks his pistol. Webster hesitates, then runs after them]
David Webster Is this a personal thing, Joe?
Joseph Liebgott What?
David Webster Is this personal to you?
Joseph Liebgott No, it's a goddamn order.
David Webster Does Major Winters know about this?
Joseph Liebgott [smiles coldly] Doesn't matter here.
David Webster Oh, the fuck it doesn't! What if this guy's just a soldier? What if he's an officer with no ties to the SS? What if he's innocent?
Joseph Liebgott You know what? What if he's a fucking Nazi commandant of a fucking slave camp?
David Webster Which one? Which camp? You don't have any proof!
Joseph Liebgott Were you at Landsberg?
David Webster You know I was.
Joseph Liebgott You think this guy's a soldier like you and me? A fucking innocent German officer?
[contemptuously]
Joseph Liebgott Where the hell have you been the past three years?
Frank Perconte Hey Luz, can you do Major Horton?
George Luz [imitating Major Horton] Does a wild bear crap in the woods, son?
Col. Sink Kids, I just had a conversation with General LeClerc. He told me he was first into Paris, and by God, he wanted to be first into Berchtesgaden. I told him I understood his point. Now you fire up Second Battalion and outflank that French son of a bitch!
Frank Perconte [after dropping an unmedicated injured Sisk] Oh Skinny, you got blood all over my trousers.
Wayne Sisk [in pain] I'm real sorry, Frank.
Cpt. Nixon [about Major Winters] I heard reports about a redheaded eskimo. Thought I'd check it out.
Richard Winters Harry, fire's not a good idea.
Harry Welsh Just a couple of minutes. We're in a dell.
Richard Winters A dell? Like where fairies and gnomes live?
Cpt. Nixon I swear I thought I could smell a fire... I DID smell a fire. Are you out of your mind?
Richard Winters Well, we're in a dell.
Cpt. Nixon Huh?
Alex Penkala [Penkala has been hit during an artillery barrage] MEDIC!
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Hang on, Penk, the doc's comin'!
Alex Penkala DOC!
Cpl. Eugene Roe [Roe rolls into Randleman and Penkala's foxhole] Penkala!
Alex Penkala Doc!
[Penkala is clutching his arm in agony]
Alex Penkala Ah! It's the artery, I can feel it!
Cpl. Eugene Roe Penkala, let go!
Alex Penkala It's the goddamn artery!
Cpl. Eugene Roe Penkala, loosen your fingers, God damn it, loosen 'em now!
Alex Penkala I'm gonna bleed to death!
Sgt. Denver 'Bull' Randleman Relax your arm, Penk! Come on!
Cpl. Eugene Roe [Roe examines Penkala's wound] It's not the artery.
Alex Penkala I ain't goin' back, Doc.
Cpl. Eugene Roe What?
Alex Penkala I ain't goin' nowhere, not in this shit!
Cpl. Eugene Roe You don't wanna go out in this shit and you're yellin' "medic"?
Alex Penkala I don't need to go back to no aid station!
Cpl. Eugene Roe Well, you're in luck, Penkala...
[a shell bursts near them]
Cpl. Eugene Roe ... we don't got no aid station!
Bill Guarnere I like Winters, he's a good man. But when the bullets start flying, I don't know if I want a Quaker doing my fighting for me.
Richard Winters [after a bullet ricochets off of Nixon's helmet] NIX!
Cpt. Nixon I'm all right! I'm all right... am I all right?
[looking at Winters annoyed]
Cpt. Nixon Stop looking at me like that!
Richard D. Winters [just landed in Normandy. To Hall] All right, follow me!
Richard D. Winters [start going one way, gunfire - turns around and goes the other way] To hell with that!
German Soldier [waiting alongside an Allied trooper at the border] Ahh... Thus ends the end of my second war.
George Luz [Imitating Capt. Sobel] Are those dusty jump wings? How do you expect to slay the Huns with dust on your jump wings?
Liebgott So what did you study?
Pvt. David Kenyon Webster Literature.
Liebgott You're kidding me! I love to read.
Pvt. David Kenyon Webster Really?
Liebgott Yeah. Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon mostly.
Toye How do I feel about being rescued by Patton? Well I'd feel pretty peachy, except for one thing. We didn't need to be fuckin' rescued by Patton! Got that?
Richard Winters Joe...
[to the camera man]
Richard Winters Excuse us for a minute.
Toye Sorry, Sir.
Richard Winters Sorry about what? Patton? I couldn't agree more. What are you doing here?
Toye I wanna head back to the line, Sir.
Richard Winters Joe, you don't have to do that. Get yourself back to the aid station, heal up.
Toye I really like to head back with the fellas, Sir.
Richard Winters All right, then go.
David Webster [stares at Janovek's dead body after getting killed in a car accident] 75 points.
Ronald Speirs What?
David Webster He was 10 points short.
Harry Welsh [takes some Nazi utensils] Kitty's gonna love this. How many brides get a wedding gift from Hitler?
Cpt. Nixon What do you think I should write these parents, Dick?
Richard Winters Hear what I said, Nix? You've been demoted.
Cpt. Nixon Yeah, demoted, gotcha. Because I don't know how to tell them their kids never made it out of the goddamn plane.
Richard Winters You tell them what you always tell them: their sons died as heroes.
Cpt. Nixon [cynically] You really still believe that?
Richard Winters [pauses, considering] Yeah. Yeah, I do.
[Challenges]
Richard Winters Don't you?
Cpt. Nixon [chuckles, uncertainly]
Frank Perconte Hey Luz, how far are we going?
George Luz Oh, Jesus, Frank, I don't know. Until they tell us to stop.
Donald Hoobler High ground. There's high ground up ahead.
Frank Perconte Okay, genius. Answer me this, then. How come Easy Company is the only company who's either at the front of an advance, or, like now, exposed at the far edge of the line?
Donald Hoobler To keep you on your toes.
Frank Perconte No, that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying, we're never in the middle. And we're the fifth of nine companies in this regiment. Able to Item. Think of it.
Bill Guarnere [Guarnere and Toye have both lost a leg during a brutal shelling]
[the medics pick up Guarnere first]
Bill Guarnere Hey, Joe, I told you I'd beat you back to the States!
Bill Guarnere Once we get into combat, they only people you can trust is yourself and the fella next to you.
Joe Toye Hey, as long as he's a paratrooper.
Cpt. Nixon Who are you?
2nd Lt. Henry Jones 2nd Lt. Henry Jones, sir.
Cpt. Nixon Right, our West Pointer. When'd you graduate?
2nd Lt. Henry Jones June 6th, sir.
Cpt. Nixon Of last year?
2nd Lt. Henry Jones Yes, D-Day, sir.
Cpt. Nixon [laughs] Don't get hurt.
George Luz [in concentration camp] Hey, Web. Can you believe this place?
David Webster No...
Pvt. Ralph Spina [Spina and Heffron get lost in the woods of Bastogne while looking for medical supplies] Hey Babe... where the hell are we?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron [Heffron stops and looks around] This way.
Pvt. Ralph Spina I don't like it.
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron Where the hell is Third Battalion?
[he abruptly steps into a snow-covered foxhole]
Pvt. Ralph Spina Shit!
[he starts laughing]
German Soldier Hinkel?
Pvt. Ralph Spina Come on!
German Soldier Hinkel, ist du?
Pvt. Ralph Spina [Heffron and Spina realize they've accidentally walked through German lines]
[whispering]
Pvt. Ralph Spina Come on! Come on, come on!
German Soldier *Hinkel*!
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron [whispering] Gimme a hand!
[Spina helps Heffron out of the foxhole]
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron Go! Go!
German Soldier Schiesse!
[the German pops out of the foxhole and starts shooting at them]
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron Come on, Spina, move! Move!
Pvt. Ralph Spina Come on, come on!
Cpl. Donald Hoobler Down he goes, right out of his saddle like a sack of potatoes. Outstanding accuracy on my part if I do say so myself.
Lipton But you do.
Cpl. Donald Hoobler Which I do. Hell, Shifty, I think maybe I could've even given you a run for your money.
SSgt. Darrel 'Shifty' Powers No, No, I'm not a good shot. Now Dad, he was an excellent shot - excellent, I declare. He could shoot the wings off a fly.
Frank Perconte How was your jump?
Pvt. Albert Blithe Well, missed the DZ
Frank Perconte Yeah, that goes without saying.
Pvt. Albert Blithe I guess.
Frank Perconte Got any souvenirs to trade?
Pvt. Albert Blithe Huh?
Frank Perconte [shows an armful of wristwatches] They're all ticking, unlike their previous owners.
Ronald Spiers What?
SSgt. Floyd 'Tab' Talbert Sir, if it's not going to put you in too much of a bind, I'd like to resign as company First Sergeant. If I had my choice, I miss being back amongst the men. I'd be happy to go to as Staff Sergeant, whichever platoon you want to put me in.
Ronald Spiers Well, I guess you've earned your right to demote yourself.
SSgt. Floyd 'Tab' Talbert Thank you, sir.
Ronald Spiers You wanna take over Sergeant Grant's platoon?
SSgt. Floyd 'Tab' Talbert That would do fine, sir.
Ronald Spiers Alright then, report to Lieutenant Peacock. Let me know if he gives you any trouble.
SSgt. Floyd 'Tab' Talbert Oh, sir? You make your decision yet?
Ronald Spiers Yeah, I did.
Ronald Spiers When you talk to an officer, you say "sir".
Sgt. Alton More I'm guessing they were Hitler's photo albums, sir. Sure had a lot of pictures of him in it.
Ronald Spiers So, you looked at 'em, but you didn't take 'em?
Sgt. Alton More That's right, sir.
Ronald Spiers I don't believe you! I'll be watching you. You're dismissed.
[as Moore leaves, smirking]
Ronald Spiers You'd better not be lying to me.
Frank Perconte Now just think... if you had any class or style like me, somebody might've mistaken you for somebody.
Sgt. Martin Oh, like your fuckin' Sergeant?
Sgt. Martin [shows Perconte the Sergeant insignia on his arm]
Frank Perconte [says in a meek fashion] I'm just kiddin'.
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron You know he told me he was a goddamn virgin?
Pvt. Ralph Spina Who?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron Replacement in my foxhole, Julian.
Pvt. Ralph Spina Yeah?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron Goddamn virgin, just a kid.
Pvt. Ralph Spina Only virgin I know is the Virgin Mary.
[Heffron laughs]
'Buck' Compton Where you hit, Pop?
'Popeye' Wynn I can't believe, I fucked up! My ass, sir.
'Buck' Compton Your ass?
[Lt. Compton checks his wound]
'Buck' Compton Holy shit!
Richard Winters How'd it go? The drop?
Cpt. Nixon We took a direct hit over the drop zone. I got out, two others got out.
Richard Winters And the rest of the boys?
Cpt. Nixon Oh, they blew up in Germany somewhere... Boom.
'Buck' Compton [Compton is looking at a picture of himself and his girlfriend on Christmas Eve 1944] Bill.
[he nudges Guarnere and shows him the photo]
'Buck' Compton Picture of my girl.
Bill Guarnere Good-lookin' broad, Buck.
'Buck' Compton She's, uh...
[he hands the photo to Guarnere and looks away]
'Buck' Compton ... she's finished with me.
Bill Guarnere [sympathetically] Really?
'Buck' Compton Yeah. Yeah, it's uh...
[he looks at Guarnere, then at the photo, then back at Guarnere, and laughs desparately]
Bill Guarnere Just in time for Christmas, huh?
'Buck' Compton [Compton's laughter trails away into silence and he gets a despondent look on his face] Just in time for Christmas.
Harry Welsh I made up my mind, Nix. I got the points, I'm going back to Kitty.
Cpt. Nixon Harry, do you really think that Kitty hasn't run off with some 4-F by now?
Harry Welsh [laughing] Son of a bitch, that's not even funny...
Richard Winters Harry, ignore him.
Richard Winters Happy VE Day.
Pvt. Patrick O'Keefe VE Day?
Cpt. Nixon Victory... in Europe.
Guarnere Hey, Joe. Good to see you, pal.
Toye You too.
Guarnere What the hell are you doing back here?
Toye I had to make sure you were on top of things.
Guarnere Yeah, we're on top of things. I even tied me own boots last week, all by meself. Hey fellas, look who I found!
Warren Muck Hey, Joe Toye, back for more!
[on a boat headed for Europe]
Warren Muck Right now, some lucky bastard's headed for the Pacific, get put on some tropical island, surrounded by six naked native girls, helping him cut up coconuts so he can hand feed them to the flamingos.
Joe Domingus Flamingos are mean. They bite.
Wayne Sisk So do the naked native girls.
Frank Perconte With any luck.
Joe Toye Hey guys, I'm glad we're going to Europe.
[takes out his knife]
Joe Toye Hitler gets one of these right across the windpipe, Roosevelt changes Thanksgiving to Joe Toye Day, pays me ten grand a year for the rest of my fucking life.
Pvt. Roy Cobb What are you lookin' at, Webster? Yeah, that's what I thought, college boy.
2nd Lt. Henry Jones Are you drunk, trooper?
Pvt. Roy Cobb Leave me alone.
2nd Lt. Henry Jones Answer the question.
Pvt. Roy Cobb Yes, sir, I am drunk, sir. Drunk, sick and tired of fucking patrols, takin' orders...
Sgt. Martin Hey Cobb, shut up! It's boring, okay?
Liebgott [on a convoy to Bavaria] It's gonna be good times, Web... When we get home I mean... First thing I'm gonna do is get my job back at the cab company in Frisco. Make a killing of all those fucking sailors coming home, you know? Then I'm gonna find me a nice Jewish girl, with great big soft titties and a smile to die for. Marry her. Then I'm gonna buy a house... A big house, with lots of bedrooms for all the little Liebgotts we're gonna be making.
Herbert Sobel What is this? Anybody?
Cpt. Nixon Er... it's a can of peaches, Sir.
Herbert Sobel Lieutenant Nixon thinks this is a can of peaches. That is incorrect, Lieutenant. Your weekend pass is cancelled. This is United States Army property which was taken without authorization from my mess facility. And I will not tolerate thievery in my unit. Whose footlocker is this?
Richard Winters Private Park's, Sir.
Herbert Sobel Get rid of him.
2nd Lt. Thomas Peacock Holy shit!
SSgt. Floyd 'Tab' Talbert It's a whole other company.
Sgt. Martin No shit.
Ronald Spiers Have the MPs take care of this piece of shit.
David Webster "They got me". You believe that? You believe I said that?
Sgt. Martin Hey, Frank... you keep cleaning those teeth, the Germans are going to see you from a mile away.
Frank Perconte That's right Pee Wee, you keep laughin'!
Herbert Sobel Lieutenant, deploy your troops.
