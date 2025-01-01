Donald Malarkey
[the men are going over Heffron and Spina's run-in with the German in the foxhole] He shoulda shot Hinkel in the ass.
Warren Muck
Then he woulda shot *him* in the ass.
[the men start laughing]
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron
[Domingus comes around with stale pancakes and shovels them into everyone's mess tin] Hey, God bless ya.
Donald Malarkey
Joe, these smell like my armpit!
Warren Muck
[holding up one of the pancakes] At least your armpit's warm.
Joe Domingus
You want syrup with that?
Donald Malarkey
Joe, be honest, what's in these things anyway, huh?
Joe Domingus
Nothing you won't eat, Malarkey.
[he walks away]
Pvt. Ralph Spina
I won't eat Malarkey.
[they all start laughing again]
Pvt. John T. Julian
Hey, hey, maybe Hinkel would like your share, huh?
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron
I shoulda shot him when I had the chance.
Warren Muck
What, running backwards, Babe?
2nd Lt. Thomas Peacock
[Lt. Peacock walks up] Anybody seen Lieutenant Dike?
Donald Malarkey
Uh, try battalion CP, sir.
[Peacock walks away, and the men start giggling once he is out of earshot]
Warren Muck
Try Paris.
Donald Malarkey
Try Hinkel.
[they all crack up again]
Pvt. Ralph Spina
[Spina puts on a bad German accent and makes to hug Heffron] Hinkel, sveetie, I'm home!
Pvt. Edward 'Babe' Heffron
[Heffron turns to Doc Roe, who is sitting nearby] Hey Eugene, Lieutenant Dike's got a full aid kit, try him.
Donald Malarkey
Yeah, I'm sure he's not usin' his.
[the men laugh again]
Pvt. John T. Julian
Maybe Hinkel's got a syrette for ya.
Warren Muck
Eat your strudel.
Donald Malarkey
[in his own bad German accent] Hey, Hinkel-Vinkel, eat ze armpit, huh?