Alex Penkala Joe got hit in the arm? New Year's Eve gift from the Luftwaffe.

Ken Webb Have a lot of you guys been injured?

Sgt. Martin It's called "wounded," Peanut. "Injured" is when you fall out of a tree or something.

Warren Muck Don't worry, there so much crap flying around, you're bound to get dinged sometime. Almost every one of these guys got hit at least once. Except for Ally, he's a two-timer. He landed on broken glass in Normandy, and got peppered by a potato masher. Now, Bull... he got a piece of exploding tank in Holland. Now George Luz here... has never been hit. You're one lucky bastard.

George Luz Takes one to know one, Skip.

Warren Muck Huh, considered us blessed. Now Leibgott, the skinny little guy? He got pinged in the neck in Holland. And right next to him, the other skinny little guy, that's Popeye. He got shot in his scrawny little butt in Normandy. And, uh, Buck got shot in his rather large butt in Holland.

Alex Penkala Yeah, kind of an Easy Company tradition, getting shot in the ass.

Warren Muck Hey, even First Sergeant Lipton there, he got a couple of pieces of a tank shell burst in Carentan. One chunk in the face, the other chunk nearly took out his nuts.

Bill Guarnere How are those nuts, Sarge?