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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ballers Awards

"Ballers" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
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