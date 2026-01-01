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Baby Daddy
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Baby Daddy (2012)
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"Baby Daddy" cast
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Jean-Luc Bilodeau
Ben Wheeler
Tahj Mowry
Tucker Dobbs
Derek Theler
Danny Wheeler
Melissa Peterman
Bonnie Wheeler
Chelsea Kane
Riley Perrin
Greg Grunberg
Tuc Watkins
Melissa Tang
Ana Nogueira
Ashley Argota Torres
Amber Stevens West
Briana Lane
David Cade
David Lee
Lance Barber
Trent Garrett
Indira G. Wilson
Drew Droege
Ritesh Rajan
Cali Fredrichs
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