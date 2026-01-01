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Kinoafisha
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B Positive
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
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