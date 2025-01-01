Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Azumanga Daioh: The Animation Quotes

Azumanga Daioh: The Animation quotes

[Osaka is looking around the classroom, turning her head, eyes wandering in a crazy pattern, unfocused]
Kaorin Osaka? What are you doing?
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga [still moving her eyes and head about] You know those tiny bubbles inside your eyes you sometimes catch? Yeah, I'm trackin' 'em down as we speak.
Kaorin [dumbfounded] ... I see. Goooood luck with that.
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga [distantly, carrying on] Uh-huh. Uh, thank you...
Chiyo Mihama [Over the phone talking to Yomi] You shouldn't grow careless and fall asleep naked. You bad girl.
[Yomi demonstrates to the stiffly-jointed Osaka how to stretch properly before exercising]
Tomo Takino [pinching Yomi's side] Uh-huh. Yomi's crazy flexible 'cause her body's made of almost nothing but fat!
Koyomi Mizuhara [shouts] Double chop!
[hits Tomo on the head karate-chop style with both hands, knocking her to the ground]
Sakaki Excuse me, that thing we were talking about -where can I go to find a real cat?
Chiyo-Dad A real cat? Are you saying then that I am a fake cat?
Sakaki I'm sorry. Please forgive me.
Chiyo-Dad No, it is not that I am angry. I am not a fake, no, but do you mean to say that there are cats that are real and ones that are not?
Sakaki Are you sure you're not angry?
Kagura That Chiyo-chan really is cute. And she isn't well-known for nothing. Which is more than I can say for our school's well-known wildcat idiot.
Tomo Takino Hi, I'm our school's well-known... who's an idiot? Why you, you big old, you Eternally-Running-Behind-Miss-Sakaki Girl!
Kagura Yeah? So what! There's more brains in my behind than you have in your head!
Koyomi Mizuhara [simultaneously while Tomo yells, to herself] Wildcat idiot is right.
Tomo Takino How's that? I thought you stuffed them all in your boobs!
Kagura At least I have boobs!
Tomo Takino You *are* a boob!
Male Student 1 Hey, who do you think is the cooler teacher? Miss Kurosawa or Miss Yukari?
Male Student 2 Come on, that's a no brainer!
[Yukari walks up behind Student #1, out of his sight but in #2's]
Male Student 2 Nnh... Miss Yukari, of course.
Male Student 1 [laughs] What are you, a comedian or something?
[Yukari laughs along with the two of them and knocks them senseless with a binder]
[Osaka waits at a crosswalk with other townsfolk]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga [voiceover] I am Ayumu Kasuga. I just transferred here from Osaka the other day. Tokyo folks do the right thing and stop when the light's red. Osaka folks keep crossin' no matter what, so it can get pretty ugly.
[Time passes; the people move off as Osaka is thinking - she snaps back to reality]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Uh?
[voiceover]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga I better cross too!
[the walk signal turns to don't walk]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Shoot! The light changed.
[Yukari is trying to urge her class to win the sports fest]
Tomo Takino Hey! If we win, you should treat us all to a can of juice!
Yukari Tanizaki Juice, huh? Let's see... If we're looking at 120 yen a can...
[Counting on her fingers, deep in thought, and suddenly grins and shouts out]
Yukari Tanizaki Okay! If you guys win, I'll treat you all!
Koyomi Mizuhara Just how much did you bet on this?
[Second-year student Chiyo is stomping down the stairs, angry because first-year students think she's 'cute']
Chiyo Mihama No one understands me after all!
Male Student 1 [a first year student ascending the staircase does a double-take as she passes] Huh? What's a kid doing here?
Chiyo Mihama [Turns around and climbs back up the stairs to him, speaking in an accusing tone] You're new to this school, aren't you?
Male Student 1 Uh, well, yeah...
Chiyo Mihama I am Chiyo Mihama. A second year student! Senior Mihama to you!
Male Student 1 Okay...
[long pause as Chiyo stares at him]
Male Student 1 um, Senior... Mihama.
Chiyo Mihama That's right!
[smiles, giggles, and heads off down the stairs]
[Osaka is telling a horror story]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Sometime last night...
[Yomi, Tomo, and Chiyo each give a quavering, worried sound]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga I was all alone in my room... when suddenly, outta nowhere...
[Tomo gulps nervously]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga The smell of a fart that wasn't mine wafted into my nose.
[the other three girls stand in dumbfounded shock for a moment]
Tomo Takino [trembling voice] Spooky!
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Isn't it?
Koyomi Mizuhara [dryly] Really.
Yukari Tanizaki Yeah! Let's play a little soccer!
Tomo Takino Yukari, do you even know the rules?
Yukari Tanizaki Just leave it to me! I'm Mia Hamm.
Tomo Takino Huh?
Yukari Tanizaki I'm Mia Hamm!
Tomo Takino What does that mean?
Chiyo-Dad Won't you join us for dinner? There will be red things!
[Studying for the English Mid-term]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Say... like, for "Blue Three
[Bruce Lee]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga ", would that mean that "Blue" is his last name?
Kagura That was random.
Tomo Takino HaHaHa! Osaka, thats so dumb. "Blue Three
[Bruce Lee]
Tomo Takino " is a foreigner, isn't he?
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Mmm-hmm.
Tomo Takino That means, his last name has got to be "Three".
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga, Kagura: ...oh!
Kagura I never knew that! You're awsome, Tomo.
Tomo Takino Yeah, I know.
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Ok... but I wonder what happened to "One" and "Two"?
[Blue Three is imagined beating up One and Two a'la Bruce Lee]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga You know, I guess that means "Blue Five" or there about woul be Jackie Chan, huh?
Tomo Takino Tomo Takino, Kagura: ...oh!
[a bird lands on Osaka's head, then flies away]
[Reacting to Chiyo-chan dressed up as penquin]
Tomo Takino Woh! Chiyo-chan, you're so cute! I wont be fooled, do you hear me? You can try to fool me all you want with your evil cuteness!
Tomo Takino We can all become Chiyo-chan. We can wear our hair up like this
[pulls hair into pigtails]
Tomo Takino [High voice] Hi I'm Chio-Chan, I'm a little genius, I always get 100's.
Koyomi Mizuhara She's pissing her off now
Chiyo Mihama [Tomo continues mocking, Chiyo udoes her pig tails] Hmph.
Koyomi Mizuhara [the phone rings. Yomi answers] Yes?
Chiyo Mihama Oh, Miss Yomi, are you okay? Has your fever gone down?
Koyomi Mizuhara Yeah, quite a bit.
Chiyo Mihama You really shouldn't get carried away and fall asleep naked. Bad girl!
Koyomi Mizuhara [Yomi sits up on her bed] Wait a sec! Who told you that? Tomo? Did Tomo say that?
Chiyo Mihama What? Oh...
Koyomi Mizuhara Get her on the phone right now!
Tomo Takino Hi, I'm Tomo Takino! When it comes for bring hyper, I'll be well known, hands down! The wildcat high school girl!
[she falls]
Tomo Takino Good morning everyone! Oh no! Yukari's here? Already? I'm so totally late! Holy freakin' crap! As punishment, I'm going to stand right here in the hallway. See ya!
[she slams the door]
Yukari Tanizaki I couldn't care less, you know.
Chiyo Mihama Well I... I uh... I don't...
Tomo Takino Hey!
Yukari Tanizaki Hmm? Okay, Miss Takino.
Tomo Takino I don't know the answer either! Now we're tied, Chiyo-chan! Oh yeah!
Kimura So how'd it go?
[he fixes his glasses]
Koyomi Mizuhara How did what go?
Kimura Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding... ding!
[he leaves]
Koyomi Mizuhara What the heck was that?
Sakaki A bell?
Koyomi Mizuhara Like the bell when you're in a game show? I don't get it.
Koyomi Mizuhara [Yomi answers the phone] Hello?
Tomo Takino Hello? Oh, Yomi? We're getting on a rollercoaster now! I'm gonna broadcast to you live!
[Yomi gets mad, hangs up, and goes to sleep]
Chihiro What are you doing Kaorin?
Kaorin I was talking to Ms. Sakaki
Chihiro What's this?
[Picks up desgin Sakaki was working on]
Kaorin [in Sakaki's voice] It's a hat.
Yukari Tanizaki [grumplilly comes into class late] All right everyone sit down. I'm sick and tired of just being a language teacher. So today
[scribbles on the chalk board]
Yukari Tanizaki I'm teaching you math.
Koyomi Mizuhara Math huh?
Yukari Tanizaki [She flips through the math book, but can't figure it out. She rewrites P.E. on black board] Okay today we're doing P.E. Everyone get outside.
Chiyo-Dad Chiyo, eat your tomatoes.
Chiyo Mihama Yes! I just love tomatoes!
Chiyo-Dad Your love or hate isn't the issue; eat your tomatoes, Chiyo.
Chiyo Mihama Um-hmm. Mmmm... mmm... mmmm.
Chiyo-Dad How is it? Is it good? Is the tomato good?
Chiyo Mihama Mmm! It's delicious!
Chiyo-Dad They are so red, and yet, Chiyo says that they are delicious.
Chiyo Mihama [at the summer home] Okay then, I'll open the door now. If I were to lose this key right now, we wouldn't be able to get into the house.
[Tomo takes the key out of her hand and hurls it]
Tomo Takino [pause] I did it!
Koyomi Mizuhara BUT WHAT THE HELL FOR?
Minamo Kurosawa Oh, man. You know what happens when you pass out.
Yukari Tanizaki Sleep barfing?
Yukari Tanizaki In other words, it's like this yakitori. I am the meat and you're the green onions!
Yukari Tanizaki [explaining why they are betting on their school basketball match] It won't be exciting unless we're betting. Besides, like hell I'm going to be exercising with no incentive or reward in sight.
[Yukari is playing basketball with her students. She has proclaimed herself, Yomi, and Tomo as 'Team Yukari'. Osaka, Kaorin, and Chiyo are on the other side]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga [raises hand in the air] We're Team Sea Slug!
Chiyo Mihama Chiyo Mihama, Kaorin: Huuuh?
Chiyo Mihama But why?
Kaorin Sea slugs are so...
[pause. Osaka still has her hand raised in the air]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Go Team Sea Slug!
Chiyo Mihama Chiyo Mihama, Kaorin: [unenthusiastically] Yaaay.
Tomo Takino Hey, we just heard you and Miss Yukari were classmates back in high school.
Minamo Kurosawa Mm-hmm. We were.
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Can you tell us what kind of student Miss Yukari was back then?
Minamo Kurosawa [laughs] Let's see...
[giggles]
Minamo Kurosawa There's a lot of stories for me to choose from.
Yukari Tanizaki [walking past, as Nyamo suddenly seems profoundly embarrassed] Love letter! Love letter, la-la-lovey, lovey letter, Love letter! Love letter, lovey-dovey-dovey-dovey-dovey love letter! La-la-la-la-la-la-la, love-love-love letter...
Minamo Kurosawa [turns back to the girls from scowling at Yukari's back as she went past; now with a laugh and a blush] But most of them are pretty boring. N-not much to say...
[turns and scowls at Yukari again]
[Yukari has decided the best way to endear her students to her is to play basketball with them. She runs to their classroom and slams the door wide open]
Yukari Tanizaki [screams] Basketball!
Students Huh?...
Yukari Tanizaki Now is the basketball era! Come sweat with your teacher and live your youth to its fullest potential! I want everybody together inside the gymnasium!
[Yukari slams the door shut and the students just stare at it for about ten seconds]
Yukari Tanizaki [opens the door again, screams even louder this time] Assemble now!
[Osaka has hiccups that won't go away]
Koyomi Mizuhara From what I seem to recall, hiccups happen because something is convulsing.
Chiyo Mihama Yeah, that's it! Spasms in the diaphragm.
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga Where's the diaphragm?
Chiyo Mihama It's right underneath your lungs.
Tomo Takino [Figuring she can help out] Riiiiiiiiight... here!
[punches Osaka in the gut]
Chiyo Mihama Hey! Th-that's the solar plexus!
Yukari Tanizaki [literally falling down drunk] Ohhh, I'm in my happy place...
