[Osaka is looking around the classroom, turning her head, eyes wandering in a crazy pattern, unfocused]

Kaorin Osaka? What are you doing?

Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga [still moving her eyes and head about] You know those tiny bubbles inside your eyes you sometimes catch? Yeah, I'm trackin' 'em down as we speak.

Kaorin [dumbfounded] ... I see. Goooood luck with that.