[Studying for the English Mid-term]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
Say... like, for "Blue Three
[Bruce Lee]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
", would that mean that "Blue" is his last name?
Kagura
That was random.
Tomo Takino
HaHaHa! Osaka, thats so dumb. "Blue Three
[Bruce Lee]
Tomo Takino
" is a foreigner, isn't he?
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
Mmm-hmm.
Tomo Takino
That means, his last name has got to be "Three".
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga, Kagura: ...oh!
Kagura
I never knew that! You're awsome, Tomo.
Tomo Takino
Yeah, I know.
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
Ok... but I wonder what happened to "One" and "Two"?
[Blue Three is imagined beating up One and Two a'la Bruce Lee]
Ayumu 'Osaka' Kasuga
You know, I guess that means "Blue Five" or there about woul be Jackie Chan, huh?
Tomo Takino
Tomo Takino, Kagura: ...oh!
[a bird lands on Osaka's head, then flies away]