Avenue 5 season 1 episode 3

Avenue 5 season 1 episode 3

7.3 Rate
10 votes
"Avenue 5" season 1 all episodes
I Was Flying
Season 1 / Episode 1 19 January 2020
And Then He's Gonna Shoot Off...
Season 1 / Episode 2 26 January 2020
I'm a Hand Model
Season 1 / Episode 3 2 February 2020
Wait a Minute, Then Who Was That on the Ladder?
Season 1 / Episode 4 9 February 2020
He's Only There to Stop His Skeleton from Falling Over
Season 1 / Episode 5 16 February 2020
Was It Your Ears?
Season 1 / Episode 6 23 February 2020
Are You a Spider, Matt?
Season 1 / Episode 7 1 March 2020
This Is Physically Hurting Me
Season 1 / Episode 8 8 March 2020
Eight Arms But No Hands
Season 1 / Episode 9 15 March 2020
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Авеню 5» капитан Кларк надеется обернуть навыки общения Карен себе на пользу. Джадд поручает Айрис организовать на Земле пикет в поддержку «Авеню 5», а Билли шокирует Райана правдой о команде корабля.

