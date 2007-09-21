Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2005 - 2008 episode 19 season 3
9.5Rate
"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" season 3 all episodes
The Awakening
Season 3 / Episode 121 September 2007
The Headband
Season 3 / Episode 228 September 2007
The Painted Lady
Season 3 / Episode 35 October 2007
Sokka's Master
Season 3 / Episode 412 October 2007
The Beach
Season 3 / Episode 519 October 2007
The Avatar and the Firelord
Season 3 / Episode 626 October 2007
The Runaway
Season 3 / Episode 72 November 2007
The Puppetmaster
Season 3 / Episode 89 November 2007
Nightmares and Daydreams
Season 3 / Episode 916 November 2007
The Day of Black Sun, Part 1: The Invasion
Season 3 / Episode 1030 November 2007
The Day of Black Sun, Part 2: The Eclipse
Season 3 / Episode 1130 November 2007
The Western Air Temple
Season 3 / Episode 1214 July 2008
The Firebending Masters
Season 3 / Episode 1315 July 2008
The Boiling Rock, Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 1416 July 2008
The Boiling Rock, Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 1516 July 2008
The Southern Raiders
Season 3 / Episode 1617 July 2008
The Ember Island Players
Season 3 / Episode 1718 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 1: The Phoenix King
Season 3 / Episode 1819 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 2: The Old Masters
Season 3 / Episode 1919 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 3: Into the Inferno
Season 3 / Episode 2019 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang
Season 3 / Episode 2119 July 2008
В 3 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Аватар: Легенда об Аанге» молодой маг решает встретиться с другими, более мудрыми аватарами, чтобы узнать, как лишить Озая его силы, не убивая при этом. Однако те ответы, которые получает Аанг, его сильно разочаровывают.
