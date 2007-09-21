Menu
Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2005 - 2008 episode 19 season 3

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2005 - 2008 episode 19 season 3

9.5 Rate
10 votes
"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" season 3 all episodes
The Awakening
Season 3 / Episode 1 21 September 2007
The Headband
Season 3 / Episode 2 28 September 2007
The Painted Lady
Season 3 / Episode 3 5 October 2007
Sokka's Master
Season 3 / Episode 4 12 October 2007
The Beach
Season 3 / Episode 5 19 October 2007
The Avatar and the Firelord
Season 3 / Episode 6 26 October 2007
The Runaway
Season 3 / Episode 7 2 November 2007
The Puppetmaster
Season 3 / Episode 8 9 November 2007
Nightmares and Daydreams
Season 3 / Episode 9 16 November 2007
The Day of Black Sun, Part 1: The Invasion
Season 3 / Episode 10 30 November 2007
The Day of Black Sun, Part 2: The Eclipse
Season 3 / Episode 11 30 November 2007
The Western Air Temple
Season 3 / Episode 12 14 July 2008
The Firebending Masters
Season 3 / Episode 13 15 July 2008
The Boiling Rock, Part 1
Season 3 / Episode 14 16 July 2008
The Boiling Rock, Part 2
Season 3 / Episode 15 16 July 2008
The Southern Raiders
Season 3 / Episode 16 17 July 2008
The Ember Island Players
Season 3 / Episode 17 18 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 1: The Phoenix King
Season 3 / Episode 18 19 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 2: The Old Masters
Season 3 / Episode 19 19 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 3: Into the Inferno
Season 3 / Episode 20 19 July 2008
Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang
Season 3 / Episode 21 19 July 2008
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Аватар: Легенда об Аанге» молодой маг решает встретиться с другими, более мудрыми аватарами, чтобы узнать, как лишить Озая его силы, не убивая при этом. Однако те ответы, которые получает Аанг, его сильно разочаровывают.

