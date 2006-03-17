Menu
"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" season 2 all episodes
The Avatar State
Season 2 / Episode 1 17 March 2006
The Cave of Two Lovers
Season 2 / Episode 2 24 March 2006
Return to Omashu
Season 2 / Episode 3 7 April 2006
The Swamp
Season 2 / Episode 4 14 April 2006
Avatar Day
Season 2 / Episode 5 28 April 2006
The Blind Bandit
Season 2 / Episode 6 5 May 2006
Zuko Alone
Season 2 / Episode 7 12 May 2006
The Chase
Season 2 / Episode 8 26 May 2006
Bitter Work
Season 2 / Episode 9 2 June 2006
The Library
Season 2 / Episode 10 14 July 2006
The Desert
Season 2 / Episode 11 14 July 2006
The Serpent's Pass
Season 2 / Episode 12 15 September 2006
The Drill
Season 2 / Episode 13 15 September 2006
City of Walls and Secrets
Season 2 / Episode 14 22 September 2006
The Tales of Ba Sing Se
Season 2 / Episode 15 29 September 2006
Appa's Lost Days
Season 2 / Episode 16 13 October 2006
Lake Laogai
Season 2 / Episode 17 3 November 2006
The Earth King
Season 2 / Episode 18 17 November 2006
The Guru
Season 2 / Episode 19 1 December 2006
The Crossroads of Destiny
Season 2 / Episode 20 1 December 2006
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Аватар: Легенда об Аанге» молодой маг встречает удивительного наставника, который помогает ему с контролем стихии воздуха. Параллельно Сокка находит потерянного отца, а Тоф чуть не становится жертвой похищения...

