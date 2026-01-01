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Kinoafisha TV Shows Avatar: The Legend of Aang Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Avatar: The Legend of Aang (2006)

"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" cast All info
Zach Tyler Eisen
Aang Dante Basco
Dante Basco
Zach Tyler Eisen
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Katara Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Azula
Michaela Jill Murphy
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Jack De Sena
Sokka Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Michaela Jill Murphy
Toph Beifong
Mako
Princess Mako of Akishino
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Appa
Gary Anthony Sturgis
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Momo Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Jen Cohn
Mick Foley
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill
Jennie Kwan
Jennie Kwan
Melinda Clarke
James Sie
Robby D. Bruce
Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman
Marc Graue
Marc Graue
André Sogliuzzo
Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Marcella Lentz-Pope
Marcella Lentz-Pope
Crawford Wilson
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim
Phil LaMarr
Phil LaMarr
William Bassett
Raphael Sbarge
Raphael Sbarge
Peter Jessop
Jennifer Hale
Jennifer Hale
Derek Basco
Brian George
James Garrett
James Hong
James Hong
Paul Eiding
Paul Eiding
Nika Futterman
Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui
Cam Clarke
Sab Shimono
Olivia Hack
Ty Lee
Victor Brandt
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Kim Mai Guest
Barbara Goodson
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Malachi Throne
Joe Alaskey
Olivia Hack
Johanna Braddy
Gabrielle Carteris
Gabrielle Carteris
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