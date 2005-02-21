Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Avatar: The Legend of Aang Seasons Season 1 Episode 5

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2005 - 2008 episode 5 season 1

8.2 Rate
10 votes
"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" season 1 all episodes
The Boy in the Iceberg
Season 1 / Episode 1 21 February 2005
The Avatar Returns
Season 1 / Episode 2 21 February 2005
The Southern Air Temple
Season 1 / Episode 3 25 February 2005
The Warriors of Kyoshi
Season 1 / Episode 4 4 March 2005
The King of Omashu
Season 1 / Episode 5 18 March 2005
Imprisoned
Season 1 / Episode 6 25 March 2005
The Spirit World (Winter Solstice, Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 7 8 April 2005
Avatar Roku (Winter Solstice, Part 2)
Season 1 / Episode 8 15 April 2005
The Waterbending Scroll
Season 1 / Episode 9 29 April 2005
Jet
Season 1 / Episode 10 6 May 2005
The Great Divide
Season 1 / Episode 11 20 May 2005
The Storm
Season 1 / Episode 12 3 June 2005
The Blue Spirit
Season 1 / Episode 13 17 June 2005
The Fortuneteller
Season 1 / Episode 14 23 September 2005
Bato of the Water Tribe
Season 1 / Episode 15 7 October 2005
The Deserter
Season 1 / Episode 16 21 October 2005
The Northern Air Temple
Season 1 / Episode 17 4 November 2005
The Waterbending Master
Season 1 / Episode 18 18 November 2005
The Siege of the North, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 19 2 December 2005
The Siege of the North, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 20 2 December 2005
Episode description

В  1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Аватар: Легенда об Аанге» друзья знакомятся с правителем города Омашу. Сначала он подвергает аватара различным испытаниям, а потом выясняется, что все это время Омашу был настоящим учителем. Но герои этого не понимали.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Moment istiny
Moment istiny 206 comments
Pismo Dedu Morozu
Pismo Dedu Morozu 24 comments
The incredible adventures of Shura
The incredible adventures of Shura 38 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more