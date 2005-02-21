Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2005 - 2008 episode 5 season 1
"Avatar: The Legend of Aang" season 1 all episodes
The Boy in the Iceberg
Season 1 / Episode 121 February 2005
The Avatar Returns
Season 1 / Episode 221 February 2005
The Southern Air Temple
Season 1 / Episode 325 February 2005
The Warriors of Kyoshi
Season 1 / Episode 44 March 2005
The King of Omashu
Season 1 / Episode 518 March 2005
Imprisoned
Season 1 / Episode 625 March 2005
The Spirit World (Winter Solstice, Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 78 April 2005
Avatar Roku (Winter Solstice, Part 2)
Season 1 / Episode 815 April 2005
The Waterbending Scroll
Season 1 / Episode 929 April 2005
Jet
Season 1 / Episode 106 May 2005
The Great Divide
Season 1 / Episode 1120 May 2005
The Storm
Season 1 / Episode 123 June 2005
The Blue Spirit
Season 1 / Episode 1317 June 2005
The Fortuneteller
Season 1 / Episode 1423 September 2005
Bato of the Water Tribe
Season 1 / Episode 157 October 2005
The Deserter
Season 1 / Episode 1621 October 2005
The Northern Air Temple
Season 1 / Episode 174 November 2005
The Waterbending Master
Season 1 / Episode 1818 November 2005
The Siege of the North, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 192 December 2005
The Siege of the North, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 202 December 2005
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Аватар: Легенда об Аанге» друзья знакомятся с правителем города Омашу. Сначала он подвергает аватара различным испытаниям, а потом выясняется, что все это время Омашу был настоящим учителем. Но герои этого не понимали.
