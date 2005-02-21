Menu
Avatar: The Legend of Aang poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Avatar: The Legend of Aang Seasons

Avatar: The Legend of Aang All seasons

Avatar: The Last Airbender 6+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Nickelodeon

Series rating

9.0
Rate 11 votes
9.3 IMDb
All seasons of "Avatar: The Legend of Aang"
Avatar: The Legend of Aang - Book One: Water Book One: Water
20 episodes 21 February 2005 - 2 December 2005
 
Avatar: The Legend of Aang - Book Two: Earth Book Two: Earth
20 episodes 17 March 2006 - 1 December 2006
 
Avatar: The Legend of Aang - Book Three: Fire Book Three: Fire
21 episodes 21 September 2007 - 19 July 2008
 
