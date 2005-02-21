Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Avatar: The Legend of Aang
Seasons
Avatar: The Legend of Aang All seasons
Avatar: The Last Airbender
6+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Nickelodeon
Series rating
9.0
Rate
11
votes
9.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Avatar: The Legend of Aang"
Book One: Water
20 episodes
21 February 2005 - 2 December 2005
Book Two: Earth
20 episodes
17 March 2006 - 1 December 2006
Book Three: Fire
21 episodes
21 September 2007 - 19 July 2008
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree