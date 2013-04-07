To You, in 2000 Years - The Fall of Shiganshina (1)
Season 1 / Episode 17 April 2013
That Day - The Fall of Shiganshina (2)
Season 1 / Episode 214 April 2013
A Dim Light Amid Despair - Humanity's Comeback (1)
Season 1 / Episode 321 April 2013
The Night of the Closing Ceremony - Humanity's Comeback (2)
Season 1 / Episode 428 April 2013
First Battle - The Struggle for Trost (1)
Season 1 / Episode 55 May 2013
The World the Girl Saw - The Struggle for Trost (2)
Season 1 / Episode 612 May 2013
Small Blade - The Struggle for Trost (3)
Season 1 / Episode 719 May 2013
I Can Hear His Heartbeat - The Struggle for Trost (4)
Season 1 / Episode 826 May 2013
Whereabouts of His Left Arm - The Struggle for Trost (5)
Season 1 / Episode 92 June 2013
Response - The Struggle for Trost (6)
Season 1 / Episode 109 June 2013
Idol - The Struggle for Trost (7)
Season 1 / Episode 1116 June 2013
Wound - The Struggle for Trost (8)
Season 1 / Episode 1223 June 2013
Primal Desire - The Struggle for Trost (9)
Season 1 / Episode 1330 June 2013
Can't Look Into His Eyes - Eve of the Counterattack (1)
Season 1 / Episode 1414 July 2013
Special Operations Squad - Eve of the Counterattack (2)
Season 1 / Episode 1521 July 2013
What Needs to Be Done Now - Eve of the Counterattack (3)
Season 1 / Episode 1628 July 2013
Female Titan - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (1)
Season 1 / Episode 174 August 2013
Forest of Giant Trees - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (2)
Season 1 / Episode 1811 August 2013
Bite - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (3)
Season 1 / Episode 1918 August 2013
Erwin Smith - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (4)
Season 1 / Episode 2025 August 2013
Crushing Blow - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (5)
Season 1 / Episode 211 September 2013
The Defeated - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (6)
Season 1 / Episode 228 September 2013
Smile - Assault on Stohess (1)
Season 1 / Episode 2315 September 2013
Mercy - Assault on Stohess (2)
Season 1 / Episode 2422 September 2013
Wall - Raid on Stohess District (3)
Season 1 / Episode 2529 September 2013
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Атака титанов», захватив женщину-титана, Леви и Эрвин пытаются установить, кем она является. Леви заставляет ее закричать, что побуждает других титанов прийти к ней. Между тем крот наносит удар по отряду Леви.
