Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Attack on Titan Seasons Season 1 Episode 20

Attack on Titan 2013 - 2023 episode 20 season 1

9.1 Rate
10 votes
"Attack on Titan" season 1 all episodes
To You, in 2000 Years - The Fall of Shiganshina (1)
Season 1 / Episode 1 7 April 2013
That Day - The Fall of Shiganshina (2)
Season 1 / Episode 2 14 April 2013
A Dim Light Amid Despair - Humanity's Comeback (1)
Season 1 / Episode 3 21 April 2013
The Night of the Closing Ceremony - Humanity's Comeback (2)
Season 1 / Episode 4 28 April 2013
First Battle - The Struggle for Trost (1)
Season 1 / Episode 5 5 May 2013
The World the Girl Saw - The Struggle for Trost (2)
Season 1 / Episode 6 12 May 2013
Small Blade - The Struggle for Trost (3)
Season 1 / Episode 7 19 May 2013
I Can Hear His Heartbeat - The Struggle for Trost (4)
Season 1 / Episode 8 26 May 2013
Whereabouts of His Left Arm - The Struggle for Trost (5)
Season 1 / Episode 9 2 June 2013
Response - The Struggle for Trost (6)
Season 1 / Episode 10 9 June 2013
Idol - The Struggle for Trost (7)
Season 1 / Episode 11 16 June 2013
Wound - The Struggle for Trost (8)
Season 1 / Episode 12 23 June 2013
Primal Desire - The Struggle for Trost (9)
Season 1 / Episode 13 30 June 2013
Can't Look Into His Eyes - Eve of the Counterattack (1)
Season 1 / Episode 14 14 July 2013
Special Operations Squad - Eve of the Counterattack (2)
Season 1 / Episode 15 21 July 2013
What Needs to Be Done Now - Eve of the Counterattack (3)
Season 1 / Episode 16 28 July 2013
Female Titan - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (1)
Season 1 / Episode 17 4 August 2013
Forest of Giant Trees - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (2)
Season 1 / Episode 18 11 August 2013
Bite - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (3)
Season 1 / Episode 19 18 August 2013
Erwin Smith - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (4)
Season 1 / Episode 20 25 August 2013
Crushing Blow - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (5)
Season 1 / Episode 21 1 September 2013
The Defeated - The 57th Exterior Scouting Mission (6)
Season 1 / Episode 22 8 September 2013
Smile - Assault on Stohess (1)
Season 1 / Episode 23 15 September 2013
Mercy - Assault on Stohess (2)
Season 1 / Episode 24 22 September 2013
Wall - Raid on Stohess District (3)
Season 1 / Episode 25 29 September 2013
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Атака титанов», захватив женщину-титана, Леви и Эрвин пытаются установить, кем она является. Леви заставляет ее закричать, что побуждает других титанов прийти к ней. Между тем крот наносит удар по отряду Леви.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now The incredible adventures of Shura
The incredible adventures of Shura 57 comments
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 49 comments
Rapaces
Rapaces 1 comment
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more