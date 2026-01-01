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The Gift
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series The Gift (2019)
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Beren Saat
Atiye
Mehmet Günsür
Erhan
Metin Akdülger
Melisa Senolsun
Basak Köklükaya
Civan Canova
Tim Seyfi
Cezmi Baskın
Meral Çetinkaya
Ismail Karagöz
Fatih Al
Hazal Türesan
Melisa Akman
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