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Kinoafisha
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Arrow
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Arrow (2016)
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"Arrow" cast
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Stephen Amell
David Ramsey
Willa Holland
Emily Bett Rickards
Echo Kellum
Josh Segarra
Adrian Chase
Paul Blackthorne
Audrey Marie Anderson
Rick Gonzalez
John Barrowman
Malcolm Merlyn
Katie Cassidy
Joe Dinicol
Josh Segarra
David Meunier
Juliana Harkavy
Alexander Calvert
Byron Mann
Carly Pope
John Barrowman
Manu Bennett
Chad L. Coleman
Samaire Armstrong
Neal McDonough
Grant Gustin
Jamey Sheridan
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