Oliver QueenMy name is Oliver Queen. For five years I was stranded on an island with only one goal: survive. Now I will fulfill my father's dying wish - to use the list of names he left me and bring down those who are poisoning my city. To do this, I must become someone else. I must become something else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Season 2 opening]
Oliver QueenMy name is Oliver Queen. After five years on a hellish island, I have come home with only one goal: to save my city. But to do that, I can't be the killer I once was. To honor my friend's memory, I must be someone else. I must be something else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Season 3 opening]
Oliver QueenMy name is Oliver Queen, after five years in hell, I have come home with only one goal: to save my city. Now others have joined my crusade. To them, I'm Oliver Queen. To the rest of Starling City, I'm someone else. I am something else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nyssa al GhulI'm Nyssa, daughter of Ra's al Ghul. Heir to the demon.
Ra's al GhulI was 11 years old when I killed my first man. I remember the look in his face when the light went out behind his eyes. Such a sudden change, almost imperceptible, between life and death. And I felt ashamed. I had stolen from that man the most precious gift of all - life. But I also felt something else - pride, because I had taken up arms against someone who sought to do ill against my family. And I realized what I had done was necessary. You see... I have replaced evil with death. And that... is what the league exists to do. And I have killed several thousand more men since then. And the world is better for it.
Slade WilsonI'm going to tear everything he cares about away from him, destroy those who choose to follow him, corrupt those he loves. Once he has lost everyone and everything he values, I will drive an arrow through his eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Season 4 opening]
Oliver QueenMy name is Oliver Queen. After five years in hell, I returned home with only one goal: to save my city. But my old approach wasn't enough. I had to become someone else. I had to become something else. I had to become the Green Arrow.
Damien Darhk[at a City Council meeting] So you're all fretting about this city dying. I'm here on behalf of an organization that wants you to let it die. See, death is a beautiful thing. We die, we go into the ground, our remains grow into flowers. It's only in the interval after dying that new things can sprout.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm MerlynThere is nothing you can do to stop what is about to happen. And you shouldn't. This city needs what is about to happen in order to survive. The people who are destroying it from the inside need to be erased from the map.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Damien DarhkCities are like puppies. You see them writhing in agony on the street, you put them down. You don't let them suffer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PrometheusYou're not a hero - you're a killer. And I'm going to show you that. I'm going to show you how everything you touch dies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Season 7 opening]
Oliver QueenMy name is Oliver Queen. After 6 years of being a vigilante, the only way to achieve my goal and save my city was to confess to being the Green Arrow. Now my family and friends must carry on my mission without me. I am no longer a hero. I am Inmate 4587.