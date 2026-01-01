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Arrested Development
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Arrested Development (2013)
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"Arrested Development" cast
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Jason Bateman
Michael Bluth
Portia de Rossi
Lindsay Bluth Fünke
Will Arnett
Michael Cera
Alia Shawkat
Tony Hale
David Cross
Tobias Fünke
Jeffrey Tambor
Jessica Walter
Lucille Bluth
Isla Fisher
Ron Howard
Ben Stiller
Henry Winkler
Chris Diamantopoulos
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