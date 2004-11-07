Menu
Arrested Development

Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 7 season 2

8.2 Rate
10 votes
"Arrested Development" season 2 all episodes
The One Where Michael Leaves
Season 2 / Episode 1 7 November 2004
The One Where They Build a House
Season 2 / Episode 2 14 November 2004
Amigos
Season 2 / Episode 3 21 November 2004
Good Grief!
Season 2 / Episode 4 5 December 2004
Sad Sack
Season 2 / Episode 5 12 December 2004
Afternoon Delight
Season 2 / Episode 6 19 December 2004
Switch Hitter
Season 2 / Episode 7 16 January 2005
Queen for a Day
Season 2 / Episode 8 23 January 2005
Burning Love
Season 2 / Episode 9 30 January 2005
Ready, Aim, Marry Me
Season 2 / Episode 10 13 February 2005
Out on a Limb
Season 2 / Episode 11 6 March 2005
My Hand to God
Season 2 / Episode 12 6 March 2005
Motherboy XXX
Season 2 / Episode 13 13 March 2005
The Immaculate Election
Season 2 / Episode 14 20 March 2005
Sword of Destiny
Season 2 / Episode 15 27 March 2005
Meet the Veals
Season 2 / Episode 16 3 April 2005
Spring Breakout
Season 2 / Episode 17 10 April 2005
The Righteous Brothers
Season 2 / Episode 18 17 April 2005
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» Майкл обращается к магнату Стэну Ситуэллу с целью выгодного сотрудничества, а Джоб получает предложение по работе. Линдси начинает пить сильнодействующие таблетки, чтобы улучшить отношения с мужем.

