Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrested Development Seasons Season 1 Episode 12

Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 12 season 1

8.5 Rate
10 votes
"Arrested Development" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 2 November 2003
Top Banana
Season 1 / Episode 2 9 November 2003
Bringing Up Buster
Season 1 / Episode 3 16 November 2003
Key Decisions
Season 1 / Episode 4 23 November 2003
Charity Drive
Season 1 / Episode 5 30 November 2003
Visiting Ours
Season 1 / Episode 6 7 December 2003
In God We Trust
Season 1 / Episode 7 14 December 2003
My Mother, the Car
Season 1 / Episode 8 21 December 2003
Storming the Castle
Season 1 / Episode 9 4 January 2004
Pier Pressure
Season 1 / Episode 10 11 January 2004
Public Relations
Season 1 / Episode 11 25 January 2004
Marta Complex
Season 1 / Episode 12 8 February 2004
Beef Consommé
Season 1 / Episode 13 15 February 2004
Shock and Aww
Season 1 / Episode 14 7 March 2004
Staff Infection
Season 1 / Episode 15 14 March 2004
Altar Egos
Season 1 / Episode 16 17 March 2004
Justice is Blind
Season 1 / Episode 17 21 March 2004
Missing Kitty
Season 1 / Episode 18 28 March 2004
Best Man for the Gob
Season 1 / Episode 19 4 April 2004
Whistler's Mother
Season 1 / Episode 20 11 April 2004
Not Without My Daughter
Season 1 / Episode 21 25 April 2004
Let 'Em Eat Cake
Season 1 / Episode 22 6 June 2004
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» на вечеринке в честь годовщины брака Линдси и Тоби Майкл произносит речь, которая внезапно запускает череду изменений в жизни членов семьи. А Марта осознает, что тоже влюблена в Майкла.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now The incredible adventures of Shura
The incredible adventures of Shura 57 comments
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 49 comments
Rapaces
Rapaces 1 comment
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more