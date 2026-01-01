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Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrested Development Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Arrested Development (2003)

"Arrested Development" cast All info
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
Michael Bluth
Portia de Rossi
Lindsay Bluth Fünke Will Arnett
Will Arnett
Michael Cera
Michael Cera
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
David Cross
David Cross
Tobias Fünke Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor
Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter
Lucille Bluth Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Leonor Varela
Leonor Varela
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Jill Ritchie
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
James Lipton
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Patrice O'Neal
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
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