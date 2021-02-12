Are You Afraid of the Dark? 2019 episode 2 season 2
"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" season 2 all episodes
The Tale of the Haunted Woods
Season 2 / Episode 112 February 2021
The Tale Of The Night Frights
Season 2 / Episode 219 February 2021
The Tale Of The Phantom Light
Season 2 / Episode 326 February 2021
The Tale Of The Danse Macabre
Season 2 / Episode 45 March 2021
The Tale Of The Midnight Magic
Season 2 / Episode 512 March 2021
The Tale of the Darkhouse
Season 2 / Episode 619 March 2021
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Боишься ли ты темноты?» главные герои продолжают разгадывать загадку старого проклятья. Они также не останавливаются в своих поисках пропавшего друга. Ситуация обостряется, когда на пути друзей встает Человек-тень.
