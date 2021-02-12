Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Are You Afraid of the Dark? Seasons Season 2 Episode 1

Are You Afraid of the Dark? 2019 episode 1 season 2

few votes Rate
0 vote
"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" season 2 all episodes
The Tale of the Haunted Woods
Season 2 / Episode 1 12 February 2021
The Tale Of The Night Frights
Season 2 / Episode 2 19 February 2021
The Tale Of The Phantom Light
Season 2 / Episode 3 26 February 2021
The Tale Of The Danse Macabre
Season 2 / Episode 4 5 March 2021
The Tale Of The Midnight Magic
Season 2 / Episode 5 12 March 2021
The Tale of the Darkhouse
Season 2 / Episode 6 19 March 2021
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Боишься ли ты темноты?» пятеро членов «Общества полуночников» пытаются найти своего пропавшего лидера. Ребята уверены, что на мальчика было наложено страшное и очень древнее проклятие, как-то связанное с их городом.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now The incredible adventures of Shura
The incredible adventures of Shura 57 comments
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 49 comments
Rapaces
Rapaces 1 comment
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more