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Archer
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Archer (2014)
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"Archer" cast
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H. Jon Benjamin
Sterling Archer
Judy Greer
Clancy Brown
Chi Duong
Tom Kane
Amber Nash
Pam Poovey
Chris Parnell
Cyril Figgis
Adam Reed
Aisha Tyler
Lana Kane
Jessica Walter
Malory Archer
Lucky Yates
Christian Slater
Ron Leibman
Fred Armisen
Matt Thompson
Gary Cole
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