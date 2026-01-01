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Archer
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Archer (2011)
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"Archer" cast
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H. Jon Benjamin
Sterling Archer
Craig Ferguson
George Coe
Judy Greer
Ona Grauer
Nika Futterman
Chris Parnell
Cyril Figgis
Darren Criss
Amber Nash
Pam Poovey
Aisha Tyler
Lana Kane
Tom Kane
Roy McCrerey
Jessica Walter
Malory Archer
Adam Reed
Robb Pruitt
Clarke Peters
Peter Serafinowicz
Mike Schatz
Charles Napier
Jeffrey Tambor
Maggie Wheeler
Lucky Yates
Enn Reitel
Arcade Riley
Rachael Harris
Dave Willis
Kari Wahlgren
Zach Villa
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