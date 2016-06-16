Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aquarius Seasons Season 2 Episode 10

Aquarius 2015 - 2016 episode 10 season 2

7.9 Rate
10 votes
"Aquarius" season 2 all episodes
Helter Skelter
Season 2 / Episode 1 16 June 2016
Happiness Is a Warm Gun
Season 2 / Episode 2 16 June 2016
Why Don't We Do It in the Road
Season 2 / Episode 3 16 June 2016
Revolution 1
Season 2 / Episode 4 23 June 2016
Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey
Season 2 / Episode 5 30 June 2016
Revolution 9
Season 2 / Episode 6 7 July 2016
Piggies
Season 2 / Episode 7 14 July 2016
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Season 2 / Episode 8 27 August 2016
Sexy Sadie
Season 2 / Episode 9 27 August 2016
Blackbird
Season 2 / Episode 10 3 September 2016
Can You Take Me Back?
Season 2 / Episode 11 3 September 2016
Mother Nature's Son
Season 2 / Episode 12 10 September 2016
I Will
Season 2 / Episode 13 10 September 2016
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Водолей» Кен и Эмма заключают перемирие. Эмма снова хочет найти Чарли. Ходиак преисполнен решимости отыскать тех, кто ответственен за смерть Банчи. Шейф повстречал в центре реабилитации человека из своего прошлого.

