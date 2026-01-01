Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aquarius Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Aquarius

  • Los Angeles, California, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Western town & open landscape as the Spahn Movie Ranch, Season 2
Paramount Ranch - 2813 Cornell Road, Agoura, California, USA
Studio
Stage 5, Paramount Studios - 5555 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
