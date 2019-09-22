There is Something at Work in My Soul Which I Do Not Understand
Season 3 / Episode 229 September 2019
What Can Stop the Determined Heart
Season 3 / Episode 36 October 2019
A Hope of Meeting You in Another World
Season 3 / Episode 413 October 2019
I am Fearless and Therefore Powerful
Season 3 / Episode 520 October 2019
The Summit of My Desires
Season 3 / Episode 627 October 2019
A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good
Season 3 / Episode 73 November 2019
Great and Sudden Change
Season 3 / Episode 810 November 2019
A Dense and Frightful Darkness
Season 3 / Episode 917 November 2019
The Better Feelings of My Heart
Season 3 / Episode 1024 November 2019
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Энн» новая статья, над которой очень долго и усердно работала Энн, была воспринята в штыки. Город запрещает девушке писать для местной газеты. Энн решает устроить забастовку со своими друзьями.
