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Animals.
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Animals. (2017)
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"Animals." cast
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Jonah Hill
Phil Matarese
Phil
Phil Matarese
Mike Luciano
Mike
Josh Fadem
Thomas Middleditch
Kesha
Fred Armisen
Paul Rust
Kathryn Aselton
Lauren Lapkus
Demetri Martin
Michael Pitt
Mary Holland
Mike Luciano
Neil Casey
Beth Grant
Stephanie Allynne
Emilia Clarke
Pauly Shore
Vincent Pastore
Mark Duplass
Andy Dick
Brandon Johnson
Tim Baltz
Joe Lo Truglio
Jim Rash
Mindy Kaling
Tim Heidecker
Jon Daly
Rachael Ray
Jon Lovitz
Judy Greer
Ben Schwartz
Kim Gordon
Dan Harmon
Usher
Big Sean
Adam Pally
Mitchell Hurwitz
Dino Stamatopoulos
Tony Hale
Michael Rapaport
John Early
January Jones
Meghan O'Neill
Amir Blumenfeld
Harmony Korine
Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Kate Berlant
Whoopi Goldberg
Jason Alexander
Peter Giles
Alex Borstein
Killer Mike
Big Boi
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