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Kinoafisha TV Shows Angel Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Angel (1999)

"Angel" cast All info
David Boreanaz
David Boreanaz
Angel Charisma Carpenter
Charisma Carpenter
Cordelia Chase Glenn Quinn
Glenn Quinn
Alexis Denisof
Alexis Denisof
Tracy Middendorf
Markus Redmond
Christian Kane
Christian Kane
Tamara Gorski
Bai Ling
Bai Ling
Julie Benz
Julie Benz
Tony Denman
Maury Sterling
Maury Sterling
Seth Green
Seth Green
Elisabeth Röhm
Elisabeth Röhm
Michael Mantell
John Capodice
Colby French
Carlos Jacott
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
James Marsters
James Marsters
Spike
Vyto Ruginis
Randall Slavin
Will Kempe
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Maurice Compte
Maurice Compte
Ken Marino
Ken Marino
Tushka Bergen
Nick McCallum
Michelle Horn
Kevin West
Andy Umberger
Stephanie Romanov
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Heather Stephens
Heather Stephens
John Mahon
Josh Randall
Joe Basile
Carlos Carrasco
Carlos Carrasco
J. Kenneth Campbell
Tyler Christopher
Lee Arenberg
Chris Tallman
Denney Pierce
Sean Gunn
Sean Gunn
Ron Marasco
Sam Anderson
Kimberleigh Aarn
Henri Lubatti
Johnny Messner
Johnny Messner
Jesse James
Greg Collins
Todd Stashwick
Todd Stashwick
Brent Sexton
Brent Sexton
J. August Richards
J. August Richards
Charles Gunn
Alastair Duncan
David Herman
David Herman
Alex Skuby
Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Brien DiRito
Garikayi Mutambirwa
Rib Hillis
Rib Hillis
Sam Pancake
Jennifer Tung
Kevin Will
Thomas Rosales Jr.
Patience Cleveland
Sean P. Young
Josh Holloway
Josh Holloway
David Bickford
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