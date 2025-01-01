Angelus [Angelus has cut power to his office building plunging Wesley, Cordelia and TV actress Rebecca Lowell into darkness] Looks like somebody didn't pay the power bill.

[Angelus' dark form strolls into view]

Angelus Cordelia?

[she can't help but whimper]

Angelus I'd lay odds that the phone's dead too. What do you all think? Hmmm? What happens if there's an emergency?

Wesley Angel, I want you to listen to me. What you're experiencing is not genuine. You've been fed a drug - it's simulating bliss. All that you're feeling is just chemical suggestion. Angel?

Angelus [he slowly walks forward, only a few inches away now, and his vampire face is on] Name's Angelus.

Wesley I don't wish to resort to drastic measures, but unless you listen to reason I warn you...

Angel [cuts him off] You're warnin' me?

[Grins]

Angel What happened, Wes? Did you suddenly grow a pair? Well, that's it, isn't it? I mean, that's the whole root of your inferiority complex.

[his voice begins to rise]

Angel Well, good news, Wes old boy! You don't really have an inferiority complex! You're just simply inferior!

[he suddenly grabs Wes and hurls him across the room into a wall]

Cordelia Wesley, no!

[to Angelus]

Cordelia Why don't you...?

[she becomes uncharacteristicly flustered]

Angelus [Angelus does the same, but much more nastily] "Line! Of course, a time will come when Torvald is not as devoted to me!"

[Cordelia takes a second to realise he's aping her terrible performance in a recent play]

Angelus You were really... let me tell you... bad.

Cordelia Stop it.

Angelus [right in her face] Why!

[she gasps and recoils]

Angelus You didn't. I mean, I've been to Hell but that was so much worse!

[to Rebecca]

Angelus You had to be there. I mean, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. Everybody was just laughing so hard!

[back to Cordelia]

Angelus Here's a thought. Maybe you can get Raven here to coach you? Then you'd actually... suck!

Cordelia [she suddenly threatens Angelus with a plastic water bottle] Back off!

Angelus [sneers at it and Cordelia] What are you gonna do? Melt me?

Cordelia [determined] One more step and you'll find out. You think this is just water?

Angelus [a little more cautiously] You're bluffing.

Cordelia Am I? You don't think I wasn't ready for this, do you? That I hadn't prepared for it? Why do you think I have a stake stashed in my desk? A cross in my bag? I think about this happening... every... single... day.

Angelus [Angelus looks more sure than he really is] That's just drinking water.

Cordelia Fresh from a mountain spring delivered right to our door and then blessed every second Tuesday by Father Mackie, the local parish priest while you're down in the Batcave sleeping through the better part of the day. You don't believe me? Have some!

[Cordy douses him with it but nothing happens]

Cordelia And the Oscar goes to...

[before Angelus can tear her triumphant head off Wesley comes to and knocks him into the elevator shaft, out cold]

Cordelia [Angel comes to some time later, back to his old self again, but chained to the bed and Cordelia and Wesley are staring stakes at him] Are you still evil?

Angel [he's groggy, but he remembers everything that happened] Oh, I'm so sorry.

Cordelia Can I get another reading on that line, please?

Angel Rebecca, is she...?

Cordelia Gone. Oh, and no, she won't be keeping you on retainer as her bodyguard. I think it was the trying to murder her that lost you the gig.

Angel I need to apologise to both of you.

Wesley There's really no need.

Cordelia [rolls her eyes] Er, hello?

Wesley It was the drugs. It couldn't be helped. Things were said. It's true.

[stands up]

Wesley But I think it best if we simply put it behind us. Move on.

Wesley You walk a fine line, Angel. I don't envy you.

Angel [just as Wesley's about to leave] Wesley, nice moves up there.

[he just smiles, nods and walks away]

Cordelia [interrupts] Ok. Here's something I never thought I would say to you. Wesley's right. Forget about it.

Angel But I really didn't mean it...

Cordelia Yes, you did. And I'd appreciate it if you didn't try to weasel out of it. Angelus may not be the most relaxing company but at least he's honest. Shouldn't I expect the same from the not-evil version of my friends?

Angel So, we're Ok then?

Cordelia I'm too big of a person to let something so petty get in the way of our friendship.

Angel I appreciate that.

[Cordelia smiles]

Angel You're not gonna untie me, are you?

Cordelia Pffft!

[she saunters off]

Cordelia [last lines]