Anatomiya ubiystva (2019 - …)

Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 39 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

The main character of the series "Anatomy of a Murder" is Evgeniya Volkova, an experienced and talented forensic pathologist. Despite her delicate and gentle appearance, she dissects dead bodies and determines the causes of death on a daily basis. But one day, Evgeniya is faced with a moral dilemma: falsify an autopsy report or send her beloved husband to prison? Unable to cope with such a test, she decides to run away. She becomes a caregiver in a wealthy household, but even there she uncovers a dark secret.
Cast
Daniil Spivakovsky
Evgeniy Sidihin
Galina Polskih
Darja Borisovna Semjonova
Maksim Bityukov
Andrey Chernyshov
Series rating

0.0
Seasons
Anatomiya ubiystva - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 12 episodes
 
Anatomiya ubiystva - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 12 episodes
 
Anatomiya ubiystva - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 8 episodes
 
Anatomiya ubiystva - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 8 episodes
 
Anatomiya ubiystva - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Инна Чумакова 21 October 2023, 16:43
Смотрится на одном дыхании
Киноафиша.инфо 21 October 2023, 19:43
Сериал вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Reviews Write review
Stills
