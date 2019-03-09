The main character of the series "Anatomy of a Murder" is Evgeniya Volkova, an experienced and talented forensic pathologist. Despite her delicate and gentle appearance, she dissects dead bodies and determines the causes of death on a daily basis. But one day, Evgeniya is faced with a moral dilemma: falsify an autopsy report or send her beloved husband to prison? Unable to cope with such a test, she decides to run away. She becomes a caregiver in a wealthy household, but even there she uncovers a dark secret.

